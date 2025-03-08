NHL Trade Deadline Over, Florida Panthers Welcome Buffalo Sabres

With the NHL Trade Deadline over, the Florida Panthers will return to the business of hockey and welcome the Buffalo Sabres to town.

Well, the Sabres spent trade day in Fort Lauderdale, canceling their afternoon practice at the IcePlex suspected due to uncertainty about what the trade day would bring.

Ultimately, the last-place Sabres were not the sellers some may have expected — although there were some moves.

The Sabres are a near-original original expansion team with a glorious history in a great hockey city.

Unfortunately, their efforts lately have been less than admirable.

Buffalo will miss the playoffs for a 14th straight year.

They have only seen playoff action six times in the 21st century and moved past the first round three times in that span.

Lindy Ruff coached the team from 1997-2013, bringing them to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999.

He returned this season. Buffalo had six head coaches in between Ruff’s two tenures.

The team on Sunrise ice tonight has struggled in losing five straight.

The Sabres come off a tough 6-5 loss to the Lightning Thursday night in which they blew a two-goal lead.

Star power is minimal compared to the Panthers, but this is the NHL, and anything can happen.

Earlier this season the Sabres beat the Panthers in Buffalo 2-1.

The only true star on the Sabres is 6-6 Tage Thompson who has 31 goals and 54 points.

Thompson, one of the few bright spots on the team, has a combined 118 goals over the past three seasons.

He and Alex Tuch are the team’s only 20-goal scorers.

Tuch, who came over from Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade, has quietly been a valuable asset, with more than 20 goals in the past three seasons.

They have a winner in goal with workhorse Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

His numbers don’t correctly reflect the nightly bombardment.

Earlier this season, Buffalo claimed ex-Panther James Reimer off waivers (Anaheim) to be UKL’s backup.

He has played well in mostly losing efforts.

UKL was the victim of the shelling by the Lightning, so we may see Reimer tonight.

Dylan Cozens, another rare bright spot for the Sabres, was the key loss at the trade deadline.

Cozens is two years removed from a 31-goal season but has underperformed recently.

Buffalo received Josh Norris from Ottawa in return. He was said to be flying to Fort Lauderdale on Friday and is expected at today’s morning skate.

Norris is a good all-around two-way center who has had flashes of brilliance. His problem has been injuries.

After the loss to Tampa Bay, Ruff was at a loss for an explanation.

“I didn’t like the first five minutes of the game,” said Ruff, an assistant coach for the 1996 Panthers.

“After that, we skated well and made a lot of plays. It was an effort that we should have got a win.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 64