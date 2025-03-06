Connect with us

Florida Panthers

NHL Trade Deadline: Panthers Deal Driedger for Kahkonen

The Florida Panthers acquired former Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen from the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday for Chris Driedger. (Dean Tait/Hockey Shots)

Stop us if you have heard this before: The Florida Panthers have made a trade.

Not long after the Panthers acquired Nico Sturm from San Jose, Florida traded for former Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

Chris Driedger, who was called up after the trade of Spencer Knight only to be sent back to AHL Charlotte, will be going to the Winnipeg Jets in the deal.

Kahkonen, coincidentally, was the San Jose goalie that went to New Jersey last year for Vitek Vanacek — whom the Florida Panthers got in a trade with the Sharks yesterday.

Got all that?

Driedger is expected to head to Winnipeg’s AHL team in, well, Winnipeg; Kahkonen will replace Driedger in Charlotte.

Kahkonen, 28, has six seasons of NHL experience with Minnestoa, San Jose, and one game this season with the Avalanche.

This will be the fourth organization for Kahkonen this season: Colorado claimed him off waivers from the Devils, then Winnipeg claimed him off waivers from the Avs.

Kahkonen had been playing for the Manitoba Moose where he was 6-14-0 (3.29/.855).

In 140 NHL games, Kahkonen is 49-68-15 (3.34/.898).

Driedger was in his second stint with the Panthers after spending three seasons in the organization and two (2019-21) with Florida.

He is a native of Winnipeg.

ON DECK: GAME No. 63
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

 

surveyjay

At most we need him for 6 games.

