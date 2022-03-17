FHN Today: Florida Panthers busy before NHL Trade Deadline

The Florida Panthers were so busy on Wednesday in the days leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline that general manager Bill Zito had barely slept or eaten.

Florida made two big moves on Wednesday — the first of which helped facilitate the second.

On Wednesday afternoon, the first shoe dropped as the Panthers were able to clear some salary cap space by sending fan — and team — favorite Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers for a fourth-round draft pick.

Hours later, Zito pulled in big defenseman Ben Chiarot from Montreal. He gave up Florida’s first-round pick in 2023, the fourth New York handed over and prospect Ty Smilanic.

And, as Zito told Florida Hockey Now on Wednesday night, he’s going to keep working those phones.

The Trade Deadline is Monday at 3 p.m.

Stay tuned.

Well, let’s just stay in Florida for a bit, shall we.

Both Zito and coach Andrew Brunette said it was tough to see Vatrano have to go but that is part of the business. And Vatrano knows it.

By going to the Rangers, Vatrano is going to be joining a challenger — and a team where he may be able to show off his goods a little more than he was on Florida’s fourth line (or not at all).

Vatrano is going in a contract year and is playing for next season’s deal. This is a trade which probably helps out both sides.

— In case you missed it, Chiarot is not expected to join the Panthers for either of their final games on this road trip.

So, his Florida debut is most likely going to come in Montreal against his old Canadien pals.

— Hear from Chiarot as he spoke to Sportsnet before the trade went down.

