FHN+
NHL Trade Rumors: Canada Loves Talking About Sam Bennett
Canada loves its NHL Trade rumors, and with the Panthers north of the border, it was inevitable that Sam Bennett would be a topic of conversation.
Bennett, recently named to Team Canada for the NHL’s upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, is a free agent at the end of this season.
As with Sam Reinhart last season, Bennett is the focus of numerous trade rumors as that season begins to heat up.
Even though the NHL Trade Deadline is not until March 7, it is never too early to discuss potential deals.
At least in Canada.
The Bennett talk started before Florida played in Vancouver on Thursday, with Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos putting the center atop his trade board.
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN+3 hours ago
NHL Trade Rumors: Canada Loves Talking About Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers1 day ago
Florida Panthers Needed a Win in Their Stanley Cup Rematch
Florida Panthers1 day ago
Watch It Again: Reinhart Scores Goal Off Head of Edmonton Goalie
Florida Panthers1 day ago
Panthers Turn It On Late, Beat Oilers In Wild Cup Final Rematch
Florida Panthers4 days ago
Sasha Barkov Out for Florida Panthers in Calgary
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Florida Panthers Had Problems on This Western Roadtrip Last Year, Too
Florida Panthers6 days ago
The FHN Florida Panthers Holiday Gift Guide
Florida Panthers3 days ago
Florida Panthers Have to Play Their Way Out of the Cold
Florida Panthers2 months ago
Watch: The Florida Panthers Practice in Tampere, Finland
Florida Panthers GameDay2 months ago
VIDEO: Florida Panthers Postgame Before Flight to Finland
Panthers YouTube2 months ago
Watch: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers Talk Historic Win
Florida Panthers GameDay2 months ago