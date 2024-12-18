NHL Trade Rumors: Canada Loves Talking About Sam Bennett

Canada loves its NHL Trade rumors, and with the Panthers north of the border, it was inevitable that Sam Bennett would be a topic of conversation.

Bennett, recently named to Team Canada for the NHL’s upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, is a free agent at the end of this season.

As with Sam Reinhart last season, Bennett is the focus of numerous trade rumors as that season begins to heat up.

Even though the NHL Trade Deadline is not until March 7, it is never too early to discuss potential deals.

At least in Canada.

The Bennett talk started before Florida played in Vancouver on Thursday, with Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos putting the center atop his trade board.