Mackie Samoskevich celebrates his goal with Sam Bennett during the second period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 6, 2025, in Sunrise. // AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Florida Panthers had a busy start to Fathers Day on Sunday, making a trade with Seattle in which they sent forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Kraken for a first-round pick in this weekend’s draft plus a second-round selection next year.

Samoskevich, 23, spent part of the past three seasons with the Panthers and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2025.

There had been rumblings that Samoskevich could be on the move as part of a big trade — although being sent to Seattle for a couple of high draft picks was not exactly the move that was expected.

So, why now?

First off, the Panthers were due to owe Samoskevich some money.

Last summer, he was a restricted free agent and signed for the low sum of $775,000. With the Panthers flush against the salary cap, they could not afford much.

And, as a restricted player without arbitration rights, there really was not anything Samoskevich could do.

This summer is different.

Samoskevich could go to arbitration, which means he was probably going to at least double his previous salary if not get a little more.

The Panthers are currently a shade over $13 million under the cap and need to figure out their goalie situation with Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov both pending free agents come July 1.

Florida also went into this offseason pretty deep at the forward position. Samoskevich has played throughout the lineup the past two years but mostly within the top 6.

From first round pick to Stanley Cup Champion.



Thank you for everything, Mackie. pic.twitter.com/gnoJUwILvD — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 21, 2026

The Panthers have, without making another trade, plenty of forwards who can slot in, including Evan Rodrigues and rookie Sandis Vilmanis.

Speaking of trades, getting two high picks for Samoskevich gives GM Bill Zito some nice ammunition going into the 2026 NHL Draft which starts Friday night in Buffalo.

Florida now has No. 9 and No. 25 in the first round, not to mention two second round picks in each of the next two drafts.

UPDATE: Turns out the Panthers did indeed go ‘big game hunting’ but it was not for a new starting goalie nor Detroit captain Dylan Larkin;

On Sunday evening, the Panthers acquired Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON