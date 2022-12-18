FHN Today: NHL Trade Winds Start to Swirl

Although the Christmas roster freeze is upon us and the NHL Trade Deadline is months away, the rumors are just now starting to heat up.

On Saturday night, the Hockey Night in Canada crew said that the Vancouver Canucks are completely open for business with everyone but Elias Pettersson is available.

In Philadelphia, James van Riemsdyk is apparently being shopped.

In South Florida, Anthony Duclair is back on the ice — and the Panthers are going to have to do something about their cap situation when he is ready to go.

Sure, that is still a bit off but not that far away.

It is the most wonderful time of the year, eh?

It was one year ago Saturday that Paul Maurice resigned as coach of the Winnipeg Jets after parts of nine seasons behind their bench.

Maurice and the Panthers got themselves a win Saturday as the team fought through some more obstacles.

In a wide-ranging talk with Florida Hockey Now, Maurice discusses leaving the Jets and his excitement for what is coming for the Panthers — and it is based on what he has seen from this team so far.

— The Panthers lost captain Sasha Barkov to what looked like a left knee injury late in the first period Saturday — but kept on truckin’ in a 4-2 win over the Devils.

Florida played themselves a really solid game and got another strong outing from Sergei Bobrovsky.

He has been the man lately.

— The FHN YouTube Channel has plenty of postgame from Maurice, Bobrovsky and Aaron Ekblad from Saturday night.

The FHN YouTube Channel has plenty of postgame from Maurice, Bobrovsky and Aaron Ekblad from Saturday night.

The San Jose Sharks should be in the thick of trade rumors moving forward what with Erik Karlsson getting his game back on track.

Could the Oilers be a potential destination?

— With Nicklas Backstrom working his way back with the Capitals, could the Montreal Canadiens reignite talks to acquire him?

— The Philadelphia Flyers benching Kevin Hayes makes little sense.

— Erik Gustafsson got a hat trick and the Washington Capitals went after former teammate Ilya Samsonov in a nice win against the Leafs.

— The Panthers are not the only one to lose a player to pneumonia as the Detroit Red Wings did not have Olli Matta for a few games.

