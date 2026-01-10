No Tkachuk for Panthers at Senators, but Vilmanis Makes NHL Debut

The Florida Panthers will again be without Brad Marchand, and Matthew Tkachuk will not make his anticipated season debut against brother Brady and the Ottawa Senators tonight.

But Sandis Vilmanis will make his NHL debut tonight.

Florida made a few roster moves in the past 24 hours, placing Noah Gregor on waivers Friday and replacing him with Vilmanis.

Seth Jones was also placed on IR.

Gregor cleared on Saturday afternoon.

It looked like the Panthers were clearing a path for Tkachuk to play in his first game of the season, but that will have to wait until Monday in Buffalo — or later next week when the Panthers resume their road trip in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Marchand did take part in morning skate per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com, but he will miss his second straight game.

“They will not play,’’ Paul Maurice said of Marchand and Tkachuk. “Nothing has changed.’’

As for Vilmanis, it has been quite a start to 2026.

First, the 21-year-old was named to Latvia’s Olympic team giving the Panthers 10 players going to Italy for the 2026 Winter Games.

On Saturday, he was officially called up from Charlotte and he will start his NHL career on the fourth line with Luke Kunin and Jack Studnicka.

With Jonah Gadjovich and Cole Schwindt close to a return along with Tkachuk, this stay with the Panthers could be shortlived.

Or, you know, not.

“Super excited. A lot of mixed emotions to be honest,’’ said Vilmanis, who has 19 points off eight goals with the Checkers this season.

“The past two weeks have been really up-and-down for me, so with the Olympics and this, it has been crazy. Super excited.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 44