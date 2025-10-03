No Youth Movement for Florida Panthers This Year

The Florida Panthers played most of their exhibition games this preseason with a roster of players known only to the most diehard fans of the team.

The Panthers front office and coaching staff liked what they saw early on when prospects and free agent tryouts had the opportunity to get all the work in.

Florida’s main group — the Panthers more familiar to even the most casual of fans — spent the first week of training camp working out off the ice and away from the public.

Only training camp ended days ago.

The Panthers are now gearing up for the start to the new season.

On Thursday, Florida sent out what should be its Opening Night roster in a 5-2 loss in Tampa.

The Latest News on the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

Each and Every Day

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now, Today!

Before the game, the Panthers made their biggest roster moves of camp and only a handful of players fighting for the spots left remain.

None of the kids are left.

Unlike past seasons, the Panthers came into training camp with a roster that is all but set.

Yes, there are a few spots open what with Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek, and Sasha Barkov out.

It appears those slots will go to players with NHL experience such as Jack Studnicka, Tyler Motte, Noah Gregor, and Toby Bjornfot.

There really is no room for Florida’s youth — at least not yet.

The Panthers have preached patience and development in the past, same as every other team in the NHL.

This season, they are able to stick to it, allowing their young players to get solid playing time in the minors and forge bonds together somewhere other than South Florida.

And, when the Panthers need some help, they hope to be able to plug in players now immersed in their systems.

“There are not a lot of spots, and the competition for those spots are coming from the pros,’’ coach Paul Maurice said earlier in camp. “I think that’s the best scenario for these young guys. It is just such a huge jump from junior and think you’re going to bypass the American Hockey League. It does happen, but it’s rare. I think most players become better after a year or two in the AHL. It has a lot to offer in development and we are in a position now where our young players can play there, and play there longer.’’

Gracyn Sawchyn is one of Florida’s highly thought of prospects, a player who had a strong training camp last year and has forged a tight relationship with Hunter St. Martin on and off the ice.

Both players are making their pro debuts this year, and, both will likely spend much of it playing for the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

But under coach Geordie Kinnear, the Checkers run the same systems the Panthers do, and by all accounts, have the same sort of culture.

With a team filled with veteran Stanley Cup champions, there just is not much room with the Panthers right now.

That seems understood.

For now, anyway.

On Thursday, Sawchyn and St. Martin were part of the group headed to Charlotte.

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS