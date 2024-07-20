Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Florida Panthers ‘A Special Group of Guys’

Oliver Ekman-Larsson only spent one season with the Florida Panthers.

It was a pretty memorable one.

Ekman-Larsson had only been to the playoffs twice in his career, and not since 2020, before helping the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup last month.

A day after the celebratory parade in Fort Lauderdale, Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $14 million.

Speaking with longtime Arizona Coyotes beat writer Craig Morgan of gophnx.com from his home in Sweden, Ekman-Larsson talked on a variety of subjects including winning the Stanley Cup with the Panthers, leaving for Toronto, the loss of the Coyotes, and the birth of his son.

You can read the entire interview right here.

On winning the Cup: “It’s hard to describe, but I would want everybody to get that chance because it’s special. It’s a lot of pressure and there’s so much on the line, but I was just so thrilled to have that chance to be playing for the Cup with a special group of guys. I think I was smiling every day and just trying to just enjoy it. And when we won it, I couldn’t sleep for two nights after that.”

His first child: “He was born April 8. His name is Leo. It’s OEL backwards (laughs). We’re keeping it easy, you know? Do you want to know his middle name?” Phoenix. It’s Leo Phoenix Ekman-Larsson.”

Coming to Florida after the Vancouver buyout: “It just felt like it was a good fit. Knowing what they did the year before in the playoffs helped, but I also felt like there was some room for improvement at the same time. For a guy like me who was looking for a spot, I wanted to win the Cup and I felt like Florida was the best spot for that with all the experience they gained the year before and the players that they have there. It turned out great.”

On leaving for Toronto: “It’s so weird. You just won the Cup with a team that you have been battling with for a year and love so much and have so much respect for — the whole organization with what they have done for me personally — so it wasn’t an easy decision. I am a guy that always tries to go with my gut feeling and when Toronto showed interest I got that feeling that this is what I wanted to do and this is what we wanted to do as a family.”

On the loss of the Coyotes and Arizona fans rooting for the Panthers: “I don’t think we have enough time for me to thank them enough for all they did for me, but I do think that they deserve better. They deserve a team because of the way they have been supporting the Coyotes since I got there and even before that. I loved my time there and I love the fans. I really hope for the best for them.

“I know everybody is hurting and I was too when it happened because I was a big part of it for a long time. It’s such a great place to play and the fans are great so I really want to say thanks for cheering me on because I felt the love throughout the playoffs. So many people reached out and said it was nice that I got the chance to win the Cup. It was nice to give them something to feel good about.”

