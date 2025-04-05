Florida Panthers Do Everything But Score in Loss to Senators

The Florida Panthers scoring slump continued Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The Panthers have scored two goals or fewer in five straight games, and are 0-2-1 going into the finale of this four-game trip Sunday in Detroit.

Two days after former Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark held the Lightning to one goal, the Senators held him back against the Panthers — only Anton Forsberg was seriously on his game.

Forsberg ended with 40 saves with the Panthers absolutely dominating possession and scoring chances. The Senators took just 22 shots.

With the win, Ottawa moved within four points of the Panthers for third place in the Atlantic Division. Both have six games left.

The Panthers have lost four straight (0-3-1) including two to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead in the first period; Jake Sanderson scoring off a turnover at 11:21, Drake Batherson on a power-play tip at 14:17.

They scored on their 16th shot of the game with 2:20 left when Matthew Highmore scored into an empty net.

Florida once again limited its opponents offensive chances while putting plenty of pressure on the opposing goalie.

In 5-on-5 play, per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Panthers had 3.52 expected-goals to just 0.74 for the Senators.

Florida also held a 30-13 advantage in scoring chances (14-3 in the third alone), and a 16-2 advantage in high-danger chances.

Not only did the Panthers outshoot the Senators 40-22, but had a 83-40 advantage in shot attempts.

Yet, once again, the pucks just did not make it home.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ SENATORS

Despite the loss, the Panthers can still clinch a playoff spot on Saturday. With the Rangers losing 4-0 to the Devils, Florida will join Toronto and Tampa Bay in the Atlantic if the Blue Jackets lose to the Maple Leafs later tonight.

Ottawa won the season series 2-1, the first time they took the season series against the Panthers since the Lockout-shortened 2013 season. Jonathan Huberdeau won the Calder Trophy that year.

HOW THEY SCORED

Senators 1, Panthers 0 (11:21 1st): Seth Jones turns over the puck deep in the Florida zone leading to a Jake Sanderson one-timer from the left circle.

turns over the puck deep in the Florida zone leading to a one-timer from the left circle. Senators 2, Panthers 0 (14:17 1st PP): Drake Batherson tips in a hard shot from Dylan Cozens that gets past Sergei Bobrovsky .

tips in a hard shot from that gets past . Senators 3, Panthers 0 (17:40 3rd EN): Matthew Sizemore ends it with Bob on the bench.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Anton Forsberg , Ottawa

, Ottawa 2. Jake Sanderson , Ottawa

, Ottawa 3. Drake Batherson, Ottawa

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS