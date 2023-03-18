FHN Today: Owen Tippett Hat Trick Latest in Big Season with Flyers

Owen Tippett was always assumed to be the big piece which would be headed to the Philadelphia Flyers last year when the Florida Panthers acquired Claude Giroux near the deadline.

With coach John Tortorella giving Tippett more NHL icetime than anyone ever has, the 24-year-old whom Florida picked 10th overall in 2017 is thriving in Philly.

“Getting traded here last year gave me an opportunity and a fresh start,” Tippett said per Philly Hockey Now. “It’s been great so far.”

Friday night was another highlight for Tippett in a season full of them.

Tippett scored his first career NHL hat trick in the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 win over the visiting Sabres as Buffalo’s playoff push continues to stall.

He now has 21 goals this season, obviously a career-high.

“He’s getting that confidence, and you can just see how his game has taken off,” said Tony DeAngelo, whose pass sent Tippett on a breakaway for his third goal of the night.

“I’ll tell you what, this guy is going to be here for a long time. He’s playing great, and he keeps getting better and better. You can’t defend him with his speed.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers set a franchise record for goals in a single period on Thursday as they put up seven on the Canadiens in the first.

The Panthers do not expect anything close to that kind of craziness tonight when the New Jersey Devils visit Sunrise.

Both teams have a lot on the line — Florida is three points out of a playoff spot and the Devils are a point back of Carolina for the Metro lead.

Should be a good one.

If you want to look back on Thursday night’s game, we got great postgame stuff from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and especially Sergei Bobrovsky.

Alex Lyon is back with Charlotte as he got a 5-0 shutout Friday afternoon in Toronto for the Checkers. Lyon only had to make 13 saves in the win over the Marlies.

is back with Charlotte as he got a 5-0 shutout Friday afternoon in Toronto for the Checkers. Lyon only had to make 13 saves in the win over the Marlies. Lyon could meet the Panthers either today — he may be playing for the Checkers again — or Sunday night in Detroit.

Speaking of the Checkers: Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman and Zac Dalpe all had multiple points while D Lucas Carlsson continues to pile on the points with a goal and two assists in the win.

and all had multiple points while D continues to pile on the points with a goal and two assists in the win. Hey, when the Panthers need Lyon, he says he will be ready. Tuesday night in Philadelphia?

Video from Maurice, Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas following Friday’s practice in Coral Springs is up on the FHN YouTube Channel — not to mention video from last night’s postgame and much, much more.

and following Friday’s practice in Coral Springs is up on the FHN YouTube Channel — not to mention video from last night’s postgame and much, much more. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

With Ben Chiarot out — remember him? — the Detroit Red Wings are bringing up top prospect Simon Edvinsson and he will make his NHL debut today against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Red Wings called up the 20-year-old Edvinsson as well as veteran forward Austin Czarnik as emergency replacements with Chiarot and Gus Lindstrom both dealing with injury.

Taking a look at all the added responsibility on Cale Makar’s plate after a tremendous Cup-winning season with the Colorado Avalanche.

plate after a tremendous Cup-winning season with the Colorado Avalanche. The reaction of Pittsburgh Penguins fans after a couple of lackluster games should be of a concern to management.

The Washington Capitals continue slide with a sloppy home loss to the Blues.

More injury concerns for the Boston Bruins.

The Los Angeles Kings have another big period in beating the Jackets — who are on the road what with Fairleigh Dickinson and FAU taking over their arena.

A look at the Oilers, who could open the playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jonathan Drouin was late to a meeting and will not play for the Montreal Canadiens tonight in Tampa.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS