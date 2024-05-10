Panthers at Bruins, Game 3: Florida Is Road Ready

In the moments following the Florida Panthers 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 2 on Wednesday night, Kevin Stenlund received the game puck and shouted ‘Let’s go to Boston!’

The Panthers are now in Boston and have a big challenge in front of them as they try to take the lead in this best-of-7 series for the first time.

Florida has won big games in Boston before, obviously, winning the final three playoff games played their last year.

After losing Game 1 of the first round, the Panthers won Game 2; down 3-1, Florida returned to Boston and won Game 5 — and then won the series there in overtime in Game 7.

“It is kind of fun when you are on the road and everyone is against you,” said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored that series-winner last April. “It’s just the guys here in the room.”

Florida coach Paul Maurice said Florida is not thinking about those Boston wins from last year, but his team does not come into this city muttering how they never win there, either.

Confidence will not mean a thing when the game starts tonight just after 7.

And the Bruins want to take the series lead back, as well.

— Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision, Maurice said. After skating with the healthy scratch forwards in line rushes Friday morning, Maurice said Bennett will take warm-ups and a decision will be made afterward.

— Pat Maroon says the Bruins need to be “pissed off” coming into tonight’s game.

— Starting goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky; it looks like Jeremy Swayman will return for the Bruins.

— Parkland’s Andrew Peeke, who had been out with an injury, is expected to return to the lineup on Boston’s third defensive pairing.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)

BEST-OF-7 SERIES TIED 1-1

GAME 3

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-1) LINES

10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

23 Eetu Luostarinen // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 17 Evan Rodrigues

21 Nick Cousins // 18 Steven Lorentz // 8 Kyle Okposo

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif, Patrick Giles

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body)

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (1-1) LINES

18 Pavel Zacha // 39 Morgan Geekie // 88 David Pastrnak

63 Brad Marchand // 13 Charlie Coyle // 74 Jake DeBrusk

21 James van Riemsdyk // 11 Trent Frederic // 55 Justin Brazeau

XX Jakub Lauko // XX John Beecher // 61 Pat Maroon

6 Mason Lohrei // 73 Charlie McAvoy

27 Hampus Lindholm // 25 Brandon Carlo

28 Derek Forbort // XX Andrew Peeke

1 Jeremy Swayman

35 Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jesper Boqvist, Michael DiPietro

Injured: Danton Heinen (undisclosed)