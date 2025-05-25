Panthers Can Reason with Hurricanes Season Come Monday

By winning the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals over the Carolina Hurricanes in dominating fashion, the Florida Panthers are on the cusp of a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

All they need now is a win Monday night in Sunrise. Or, one win in four tries.

Hurricane season here in the tropics does not officially start until June 1.

Carolina Hurricanes season may well just end on May 26.

Saturday night was Carolina’s best chance, thus far, of getting a win out of the Panthers.

The Hurricanes and Panthers were tied at 1 going into the third before their wheels completely fell off.

Again.

Carolina extended their dubious NHL record by losing their 15th straight in the conference finals, with the last seven of those coming at the hands of the Panthers.

The first question of coach Rod Brind’Amour following the demoralizing 6-2 loss in Game 3 was about how fragile his team is.

Oof.

Right now, the question is not whom the Hurricanes start in net on Monday — but whether they have a goalie they can trust.

Brind’Amour would not blame Frederik Andersen for the first two games, nor did he have anything bad to say about replacement Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 3.

Yet the Panthers have blown out both.

Carolina has been tied with the Panthers for a time in the first three games, but have yet to hold a lead.

This series was supposed to be a close-knit, bet-the-under kind of deal. Maybe not as close as the 2023 ECF was, but something near to it.

Only the Panthers have outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 and, despite what Paul Maurice and the likes of Brad Marchand try to sell, this series has not been close.

At all.

But, if you are rooting for the Rat Kings, you’re enjoying this.

Or should be, anyway.

“I’m having a lot of fun,’’ Marchand said. “It’s such a great group to be a part of and I’ve been part of really good teams before. There have been moments where you don’t truly appreciate it until you’ve gone through it and I look back on it now, so I am just trying to enjoy every moment.

“These things go by fast, there are only three or four weeks left in the season and you’re trying to enjoy every single second of it because you never know when it is going to end, and you never know when you’re going to get an opportunity like this again. Definitely enjoying it.”

So should anyone who has cheered for the Panthers over the years.

These are your 1972 Dolphins.

This is Dan Marino, Dwyane Wade, and Jeff Conine on ice.

These are the Miami Hurricanes winning 56 straight games at the Orange Bowl.

The Glory Days are now.

Enjoy them.

Worry about boarding up the windows and fighting the crowds for a bruised case of bottled water tomorrow.

Because, to paraphrase Marchand and quote Ferris Bueller, “life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0