Panthers GameDay at Blackhawks: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers have certainly had their share of problems against the Blackhawks — at least when the game is in Chicago.

Although the Blackhawks have been one of the NHL’s worst teams over the past few seasons, they have won the past three against the Panthers at United Center.

Yes, the same Panthers who have been to the past three Stanley Cup finals have lost three straight in Chicago.

Of course, things are a bit different today.

The Panthers are in quite a fight when it comes to trying to make the playoffs for a seventh straight season and are well aware of their struggles in Chicago.

Paul Maurice has joked about going to Chicago being a loss — predicting it months ahead of time last season — but you can bet they are taking the improved Blackhawks seriously tonight.

Spencer Knight being in net plays a big part in that.

Knight has been terrific for the Blackhawks since coming over in the Seth Jones deal last March, as beneficial a trade for both the players and the teams that we have seen in the NHL in some time.

It is a blockbuster trade that worked out for all involved.

Knight is 0-1 against the Panthers this season, making 34 saves in a 4-3 loss on Opening Night back on Oct. 7.

Aside from the three straight wins against the Panthers, the Blackhawks have at least a point in six of their past eight in Chicago against Florida.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT BLACKHAWKS

The Panthers had never won in Winnipeg under Maurice before Thursday night; they are 0-3 under Maurice in Chicago.

Chicago captain Nick Foligno, who played with and is friends with Sergei Bobrovsky and Jones from their Columbus days, has two goals and three points in his past two home games against the Panthers. His 10 goals and 24 points against the Panthers are most among any of his teammates.

, who played with and is friends with Sergei Bobrovsky and Jones from their Columbus days, has two goals and three points in his past two home games against the Panthers. His 10 goals and 24 points against the Panthers are most among any of his teammates. The Panthers could make a lineup change at gametime with Maurice saying Saturday night that he was going to need his “whole lineup” tonight. A change could come on the fourth line, or defensively.

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back in net for the Panthers after getting the win Thursday in Winnipeg. Knight goes for the Blackhawks.

How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

is back in net for the Panthers after getting the win Thursday in Winnipeg. Knight goes for the Blackhawks. The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a slight favorite (-130) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $130 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 51

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (27-20-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

10 A.J. Greer // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 71 Luke Kunin // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (21-22-8) LINES

11 Oliver Moore // 98 Connor Bedard // 28 Andre Burakovsky

20 Ryan Greene // 91 Frank Nazar // 76 Nick Lardis

59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 16 Jason Dickinson // 95 Ilya Mikheyev

8 Ryan Donato // 17 Nick Foligno // 84 Landon Slaggert

72 Alex Vlasic // 46 Louis Crevier

44 Wyatt Kaiser // 55 Artyom Levshunov

48 Matt Grzelcyk // 5 Connor Murphy

30 Spencer Knight

40 Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Blackhawks Lines via Ben Pope, Chicago Sun-Times