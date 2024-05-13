Panthers Postgame: Video After Game 4 Win Over Bruins

The Florida Panthers were in a really good mood Sunday night after beating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

Hey, it might just be their last trip to Boston this season.

Florida now has the Bruins on the ropes following Sunday’s comeback win and can end the series Tuesday night in Sunrise.

The Panthers lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Following the game, Sam Bennett talked about a variety of things — most notably the NHL review on his third period goal.

Yeah, and that other thing.

Paul Maurice spoke, of course, as did Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell and Sergei Bobrovsky.

