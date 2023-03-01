FHN TODAY: Patrick Kane to Rangers, Quick Dumped by Kings

One of the worst-kept secrets heading into the NHL Trade Deadline finally went down on Tuesday as Patrick Kane left the Blackhawks for the New York Rangers.

Kane, a native of Buffalo, would only waive his no-trade clause for the Rangers and they certainly took advantage of the situation.

In what was a complicated deal — one in which Chicago retains 50 percent of Kane’s cap and Arizona takes 25 percent — the Rangers give up a second-round pick which could be a first in 2024 or 2025 if New York makes it to the East finals.

Kane spent close to 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and won the Stanley Cup three times in Chicago. He is also the second-highest scorer in franchise history.

“This has been an emotional time for me and my family, but I feel this decision puts me in the best spot to immediately win another Stanley Cup,” Kane said in a statement.

“This isn’t about me leaving the Blackhawks, but this is an opportunity for me — the Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful.’’

Late Tuesday/early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Kings sent veteran goalie Jonathan Quick to the Blue Jackets for Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov.

Per Frank Seravalli, Quick was not happy with the move.

Like Kane, Quick spent his entire career with the Kings — and won the Cup there twice. It appears his final game with the Kings came Sunday against the Rangers; a game he was pulled from.

Full details of the trade should be released later today.

To say Jonathan Quick is unhappy with the trade, I'm told, is "an understatement." The entire #LAKings team was a bit down after the game, a win, and you could understandably see it in Anze Kopitar's face after a 4-goal night. Tough deal, Kings trading a franchise legend. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 1, 2023

In other big trade news on Tuesday, Edmonton acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm from Nashville for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a fourth-round selection in 2024.

Minnesota also picked up injured Columbus forward Gustav Nyquist for a fifth-round pick.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers did not seem to dwell on their disappointing loss to the Sabres as they were hot out of the box on Tuesday and Tampa Bay and got a well-deserved 4-1 win.

Coach Paul Maurice has been preaching the ‘even-keel’ attitude and it paid off on Florida’s west coast.

The Panthers are going to need to come close to winning out in these final 20 — 15 wins should get them to the playoffs — so they cannot get too low when they do sustain one of those losses which will be coming.

NHL NEWS & NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Senators had themselves a time against the Detroit Red Wings this week as they beat them for the second consecutive night on Tuesday.

Ottawa, now in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race following a disappointing start, outscored the Wings 12-3 in the back-to-back set.

Detroit has now lost three straight games after winning seven of eight.

PANTHERS ON DECK

