Paul Maurice ‘Happy’ With Florida Panthers Opening Month

SUNRISE — Not long after being hired as the new coach of the Florida Panthers, Paul Maurice said things were going to change around the team and it may take some getting used to.

This Florida team certainly looks much different than the high-flying scoring machine it was last season.

And Maurice is cool with how things are going thus far.

The Panthers certainly look like a team working through some things — and they are using the regular season to do it.

Florida aims to be better prepared for the rigors of the playoffs. Maurice, to be sure, seems fine with sacrificing games in the regular season to become a stronger team come April when the postseason starts.