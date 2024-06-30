Paul Maurice Puts Censors to Work, Brings Profanity to Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice had a lot to say when he stepped to the mic at the Florida Panthers Championship Celebration following their soggy 2-mile parade on Sunday afternoon.

Wearing a custom made Panthers shirt — his two cats served as the current logo on the front, and the leaping cat logo on the back — Maurice put the censors working the live television broadcast into a tizzy.

Earlier in the playoffs, Maurice went off on his team on the bench, his words pretty easy to figure out on television.

Afterward, Maurice said he wasn’t necessarily mad at his team.

“I just thought they needed some profanity in their life,’’ Maurice said. “And I brought some. I don’t excel in a lot of things in life, but F- me, I am good at that.”

Yes, he is.

He brought some profanity to the Panthers parade on Sunday in a big way.

The Best Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champs Anywhere.

Period.

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

Maurice started out with an F-bomb, called himself an asshole — and kept on going.

It has been well documented that Maurice had not won the Stanley Cup throughout an NHL coaching career which started in 1995 with the Hartford Whalers.

He was 0-f0r-2 coming into this year’s Stanley Cup Final — but he did not go 0-for-3.

When he finally got a chance to hoist the Cup over his head last Monday night in Sunrise, he let an F-bomb fly so, it should not have been a surprise to here his comments from the slippery stage Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

Here is what Maurice had to say as edited by the FHN sensor:

“For every XXX one of you, 30 years!,’’ Maurice shouted, before pointing to his wife Michelle.

“For that woman over there, 30 years of being married to an asshole. XXX yeah! In my wildest dreams, I never thought I could have seen this. Seriously. Understand this: Everybody that we love in this world, is XXX happy right now!’’

Maurice, who spoke about watching hockey with his two cats early in the postseason, had sidestepped a question about their names when asked.

“I respect their privacy,’’ he said.

On Sunday, Maurice revealed that his cats are named Poppy and Penny and that his daughter Sydney designed the shirt with their faces on it.

“I promised her that if we won the Stanley Cup, I’m wearing that shirt,’’ he said.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS