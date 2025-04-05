Paul Maurice Says Players Today Don’t Know How to Chirp

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked Friday afternoon what he thought about the art of trash talking in the game today — otherwise known as the chirp.

Maurice, who first started coaching in the NHL in 1995 with the Hartford Whalers, did not disappoint with his answer.

As usual.

“It’s almost completely disappeared,’’ Maurice said.

Why do you think that is?

“I don’t know,’’ he responded. “They’re not as funny as they used to be. They used to be really, really funny. Now, it’s nice having Brad Marchand back in our group, because he is funny.

“It’s completely a lost art. Kind of sad, actually. Some of the chirps are sad.’’

What’s the worst one you’ve heard?

“You’re not good at hockey,’’ Maurice replied. “You gotta do better than that.’’

Maurice contends that players are just “nicer people” these days.

“Better humans,’’ Maurice continued. “The players today are far better humans than they were 30 years ago. You know what? It’s parenting. Let’s go with that. You know what? It probably is. Maybe things have changed.

“It used to be … no, not saying that. I’m going to leave it at parenting. And the players are nicer. They’re just not as funny.”

The Panthers have had a number of players who brought chirping to a new level, including Scottie Upshall and Keith Yandle.

It’s no surprise that those two have made some nice money on the podcasting circuit and in broadcasting following the end of their playing careers.

But many give props to the one-liners coming from Marchand, who went from Panther foe to friend at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Barkov told me the smile on his face was because of a chirp Marchand made to an opposing player- “I realized I heard this many times from one Boston player, but now I hear this from my own teammate…When they announced Marchand in the starting lineup, you're just sitting there… https://t.co/tZMrAJxFaw — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) March 29, 2025

Last Friday night, Marchand made his debut with the Panthers — and the Scripps cameras caught Sasha Barkov sitting next to him.

In what may be a first, Barkov was laughing while on an NHL bench.

“I want to know what Barkov is laughing at, sitting next to Marchand,’’ Steve Goldstein mused.

Barkov was grinning after hearing something Marchand said to a Utah player — and it was something Barkov had heard before.

Only this time, it wasn’t aimed in his direction.

“I think Marchy was mic’d for that game, so you can find whatever he said,’’ Barkov said the following day after practice.

“There was some play their player made, and he just chirped him. I realized I had heard this many times from one Boston player, but now I am hearing this from my own teammate.

“It was a fun moment. When they announced Brad Marchand in the starting lineup, you were just sitting there thinking ‘is this real?’

“You just battled with him as long as I have been here, and now he’s your teammate. It was awesome.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 76