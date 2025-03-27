Paul Maurice Updates Florida Panthers Injury Situation

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice updated his team’s injury situation following Thursday’s practice.

Brad Marchand, who has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury in Pittsburgh while still with the Bruins, is expected to make his debut with the Panthers on Friday night.

Maurice did say that the final decision on Marchand would be made after how he feels following Friday’s morning skate.

Florida had Marchand on the right side of Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich on its second line; Evan Rodrigues was on the fourth line.

If Marchand cannot go against Utah, Rodrigues would return to the second line.

“We’ll get through tomorrow, see how everyone comes through the morning skate,’’ Maurice said.

Florida’s other two big injury updates was that neither Matthew Tkachuk nor Dmitry Kulikov have begun skating — but that both were on track to return as scheduled.

Kulikov was injured March 16 when he collided with Anthony Duclair of the Islanders and appeared to hurt his right wrist.

Tkachuk has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off while playing for Team USA last month.

When the Panthers put Tkachuk on long-term injured reserve — and then went out and spent his cap relief on players such as Marchand — that meant he was out through the end of the regular season.

The Panthers hope Tkachuk will be back during the postseason; Maurice said Kulikov is still on track to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season and play during the final week.

“Kuli will start skating next week, Matthew I am not sure,” Maurice said. “The original plan that was laid out is exactly where they are right now. I don’t think in either injury, we’re expecting a miraculous heal — nor are we expecting a really big surprise.

“We still have work to make the playoffs, but we have faith that we will. So we’re not going to leave them out longer than we should, but we’re not bringing them back earlier.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 72