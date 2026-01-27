Perseverance Pays Off In a Big Way for Bjornfot, Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Toby Bjornfot had a game on Sunday, coach Paul Maurice said, that he “will never forget tonight.’’

Coming into Sunday’s game against Chicago, Bjornfot had scored one goal in 138 NHL games with three different teams.

That lone goal came on May 1, 2021 during a Covid-shortened season.

On Sunday, Bjornfot got his second NHL goal to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

He later got a second, the icing on Florida’s 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

As happy as Bjornfot looked after scoring, no one celebrated this game more than his teammates.

“What impresses me most about Toby is how hard he works on nights when he is not in the lineup to stay ready, to stay right,’’ Maurice said.

“Everyone needs a good day every once in a while. He’s not here to score goals. He gets two, and he’ll never forget tonight. And we’re really happy for him. …

“There’s not a lot of payoff for a guy like Toby; he’s not going to score a lot of goals in his career.”

Bjornfot has been with the Panthers since he was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on the NHL’s Trade Deadline day in 2024.

But he has not seen much playing time with the Panthers in the time since.

Sunday was just his 20th game in parts of three seasons with Florida. He has spent much of his time playing for the AHL Charlotte Checkers.

But when Seth Jones got hurt at the Winter Classic, the Panthers called Bjornfot back.

Bjornfot had a strong season with Charlotte last year, and was a big part of the Checkers’ run to the Calder Cup final.

When he returned to the Panthers, he rode the bench while Donovan Sebrango re-entered the lineup.

Last Saturday in Washington, the Panthers put Bjornfot back in and he has played ever since.

Getting two shots on goal and four shot attempts in his first game back certainly drew notice.

“I just wanted to come in and be aggressive, not play it safe,’’ Bjornfot told FHN before the Panthers left for what would be a 3-0 road trip. “I have been on my toes a bit. Keep playing aggressive hockey is key for me.”

The Panthers thought highly of the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, hoping that by integrating Bjornfot into their system could work out for both the player and the team.

He was, basically, a project.

Although he had NHL experience with the Kings (who had originally drafted him) and the Golden Knights, Vegas was trying to send him down to its AHL team in Henderson, Nev.

The Panthers put in a claim, and with the cap and roster space afforded to them, kept him on the rest of the way.

Bjornfot only played in one game with the Panthers on the way to the 2024 Stanley Cup championship but he was with the team throughout their run, practicing every day and attending every game.

“I am very comfortable here, the guys are fantastic and so are the coaches and the staff,’’ Bjornfot said. “This entire organization has been great to me, and I have known everyone here for a while now. So, that comfort level certainly helps.’’

He has been called up a number of times over the past two seasons and got in 14 games last season due to injuries — and Aaron Ekblad’s suspension.

Bjornfot was sent back to Charlotte in favor of Jaycob Megna.

Now he is getting a chance to get a little more playing time with the Panthers.

“This is a great opportunity,” Bjornfot said. “Being part of this is great. Sitting out, not playing, it’s not fun, you know? I am just so happy to be back playing and to have a good year with Charlotte.”

