The Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins did it all over again on Sunday afternoon.

While the tenor of the game was different, the end result was the same with the Penguins pulling the rare weekend sweep with a 5-2 win.

On Saturday, the Penguins thumped the Panthers 9-4.

Florida, playing with a masked Dmitry Kulikov after he broke his nose last Tuesday against the Senators, played the Penguins tight early with Cole Schwindt tying the score at 1 with 3:45 remaining in the opening period.

But then Sidney Crosby broke the tie, Rickard Rakell scored his first of the day, and the Panthers were chasing this one.

Rakell ended up with three goals and four points in the two wins over the Panthers. Crosby had a goal and five points. Evgeni Malkin, who had three goals and an assist on Saturday, had two assists on Sunday.

The Panthers continue their final road trip of the season with a visit to Canada for the next three starting Tuesday night in Montreal.

NOTES: PANTHERS at PENGUINS

With Kulikov back in the lineup, the Panthers returned Mikulas Hovorka to AHL Charlotte. He played in two games on this latest recall.

to AHL Charlotte. He played in two games on this latest recall. Minutes before warmup, the Penguins announced that expected starting goalie Stuart Skinner was hurt, with Taylor Gauthier of the ECHL Wheeling Nailers brought in to back up Arturs Silovs . Skinner is believed to have been injured after getting hit by a puck on the bench during Saturday’s 9-4 win against the Panthers.

that expected starting goalie was hurt, with of the ECHL Wheeling Nailers brought in to back up . Skinner is believed to have been injured after getting hit by a puck on the bench during Saturday’s 9-4 win against the Panthers. Crosby’s first-period goal guaranteed his 21st career point-per-game season — two more than any other player in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky had 19.

HOW THEY SCORED

Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (11:00 1st): Florida goalie Daniil Tarasov misplayed a puck that would have been icing off the end boards with it going right to Elmer Soderblom for the opening goal.

Florida goalie misplayed a puck that would have been icing off the end boards with it going right to for the opening goal. Panthers 1, Penguins 1 (16:15 1st): Cole Schwindt sends a writers past Arturs Silovs to tie the score. If only for a moment.

sends a writers past to tie the score. If only for a moment. Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (16:50 1st): Sidney Crosby drives into the offensive zone and sends one past Tarasov.

drives into the offensive zone and sends one past Tarasov. Penguins 3, Panthers 1 (19:12 1st): Rickard Rakell gets his first of the day, scoring on a one-timer from the slot.

gets his first of the day, scoring on a one-timer from the slot. Penguins 4, Panthers 1 (18:08 2nd): Rakell does it again, getting to a puck in the slot to beat Tarasov.

Rakell does it again, getting to a puck in the slot to beat Tarasov. Penguins 5, Panthers 1 (3:48 3rd): Crosby finds Bryan Rust crashing the net and he jams his own rebound past Tarasov.

Crosby finds crashing the net and he jams his own rebound past Tarasov. Penguins 5, Panthers 2 (14:15 3rd PP): Carter Verhaeghe scored on a heavy wrister from deep in the slot off a pass from Seth Jones.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Rickard Rakell, Penguins

2. Sidney Crosby, Penguins

3. Arturs Silovs, Penguins

ON DECK: GAME No. 78

FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS