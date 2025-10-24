Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Hey Brother: Penguins, Crosby Stay Hot and Beat Panthers

Published

11 hours ago

on

Panthers penguins

SUNRISE — The Pittsburgh Penguins are not thought to be a playoff team this season, but if they play like they did Thursday against the Florida Panthers, perhaps they will be.

Thursday, the Penguins took the first lead on a goal by Sidney Crosby and held onto it throughout, beating the Panthers 5-3 for their fourth straight win.

Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (6-2-0).

Florida (4-5-0) lost at home for the first time this season and has lost five of six despite a very strong push in the second half of the game.

After a slow start, the Panthers ended up outshooting Pittsburgh 37-16 — and held a 82-43 shot attempt advantage.

In the final two periods, Florida outshot the Penguins 31-9 but were outscored 4-3.

In only the second meetup between brothers Seth and Caleb Jones, the Penguins grabbed a 2-0 lead and held a pair of 2-goal leads in the game.

Brad Marchand made it 2-1 off a nice pass from Mackie Samoskevich (two assists) midway through the second, only Florida trailed 3-1 going into the third.

Sam Reinhart then added another power play goal off another Samoskevich feed — only Connor Dewar scored on a wobbling shot that found its way past Sergei Bobrovsky a 4:49 of the third.

Marchand had two goals, but so did Crosby; Sid’s second came with 8:11 left and made it a 2-goal game once more.

Crosby has scored in four straight games.

Seth Jones had two assists — but is now 0-2 against his younger brother.

NOTEBOOK: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS

  • Marchand has 23 goals against the Penguins which is second-most in his career. He has 27 against the Sabres.
  • Crosby has 19 goals in 32 games against the Panthers. The only active players with more: Alex Ovechkin (36 in 49 games) and Patrick Kane (17 in 43).
  • The Panthers were trying to go 4-0 at home to start a season for the fourth time in franchise history. The others: 2021 (11-0-0), 1995 (4-0-0), and 2006 (4-0-0).

GOALS OF THE GAME

  • Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (6:24 1st PP): After a battle for the puck in front of the net, Sidney Crosby gets fed from an endzone pass from Bryan Rust and hammers home a shot from the left circle.
  • Penguins 2, Panthers 0 (6:36 2nd); Erik Karlsson sends a shot through traffic that Anton Lundell cannot handle in front of the net, Rickard Rakell gets to it and pushes it past Sergei Bobrovsky.
  • Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (8:26 2nd PP): Brad Marchand camps out on the side of the cage and Mackie Samoskevich finds him with a laser from the left circle. Marchand tap-tap-taps it in past Tristan Jarry.
  • Penguins 3, Panthers 1 (15:24 2nd): Ben Kindel hammers a one-timer from the left circle on a give-and-go from Thomas Novak to give Jarry & Co. some breathing room.
  • Penguins 3, Panthers 2 (2:24 3rd PP): Samoskevich makes another terrific play with the advantage, finding Sam Reinhart on the left side. Reinhart’s wrist shot from 8 feet out goes off Jarry and in.
  • Penguins 4, Panthers 2 (4:49 3rd): Connor Dewar sent a low shot that skidded across the ice, rolled off Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick and through.
  • Penguins 4, Panthers 3 (11:06 3rd): Marchand gets another, scoring off a backhander from the slot.
  • Penguins 5, Panthers 3 (11:49 3rd PP): Crosby gets another, and that’s that.

FHN’S 3 STARS

  • 1. Sidney Crosby, Penguins
  • 2. Brad Marchand, Panthers
  • 3. Tristan Jarry, Penguins

ON DECK: GAME No. 10
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x