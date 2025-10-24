Florida Panthers
Hey Brother: Penguins, Crosby Stay Hot and Beat Panthers
SUNRISE — The Pittsburgh Penguins are not thought to be a playoff team this season, but if they play like they did Thursday against the Florida Panthers, perhaps they will be.
Thursday, the Penguins took the first lead on a goal by Sidney Crosby and held onto it throughout, beating the Panthers 5-3 for their fourth straight win.
Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (6-2-0).
Florida (4-5-0) lost at home for the first time this season and has lost five of six despite a very strong push in the second half of the game.
After a slow start, the Panthers ended up outshooting Pittsburgh 37-16 — and held a 82-43 shot attempt advantage.
In the final two periods, Florida outshot the Penguins 31-9 but were outscored 4-3.
In only the second meetup between brothers Seth and Caleb Jones, the Penguins grabbed a 2-0 lead and held a pair of 2-goal leads in the game.
Brad Marchand made it 2-1 off a nice pass from Mackie Samoskevich (two assists) midway through the second, only Florida trailed 3-1 going into the third.
Sam Reinhart then added another power play goal off another Samoskevich feed — only Connor Dewar scored on a wobbling shot that found its way past Sergei Bobrovsky a 4:49 of the third.
Marchand had two goals, but so did Crosby; Sid’s second came with 8:11 left and made it a 2-goal game once more.
Crosby has scored in four straight games.
Seth Jones had two assists — but is now 0-2 against his younger brother.
NOTEBOOK: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS
- Marchand has 23 goals against the Penguins which is second-most in his career. He has 27 against the Sabres.
- Crosby has 19 goals in 32 games against the Panthers. The only active players with more: Alex Ovechkin (36 in 49 games) and Patrick Kane (17 in 43).
- The Panthers were trying to go 4-0 at home to start a season for the fourth time in franchise history. The others: 2021 (11-0-0), 1995 (4-0-0), and 2006 (4-0-0).
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (6:24 1st PP): After a battle for the puck in front of the net, Sidney Crosby gets fed from an endzone pass from Bryan Rust and hammers home a shot from the left circle.
- Penguins 2, Panthers 0 (6:36 2nd); Erik Karlsson sends a shot through traffic that Anton Lundell cannot handle in front of the net, Rickard Rakell gets to it and pushes it past Sergei Bobrovsky.
- Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (8:26 2nd PP): Brad Marchand camps out on the side of the cage and Mackie Samoskevich finds him with a laser from the left circle. Marchand tap-tap-taps it in past Tristan Jarry.
- Penguins 3, Panthers 1 (15:24 2nd): Ben Kindel hammers a one-timer from the left circle on a give-and-go from Thomas Novak to give Jarry & Co. some breathing room.
- Penguins 3, Panthers 2 (2:24 3rd PP): Samoskevich makes another terrific play with the advantage, finding Sam Reinhart on the left side. Reinhart’s wrist shot from 8 feet out goes off Jarry and in.
- Penguins 4, Panthers 2 (4:49 3rd): Connor Dewar sent a low shot that skidded across the ice, rolled off Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick and through.
- Penguins 4, Panthers 3 (11:06 3rd): Marchand gets another, scoring off a backhander from the slot.
- Penguins 5, Panthers 3 (11:49 3rd PP): Crosby gets another, and that’s that.
FHN’S 3 STARS
- 1. Sidney Crosby, Penguins
- 2. Brad Marchand, Panthers
- 3. Tristan Jarry, Penguins
ON DECK: GAME No. 10
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season — At Florida: Saturday. At Vegas: Nov. 10.
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Tied 7-7
- Postseason History — 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Vegas d. Florida 4-1
- Up Next for the Florida Panthers: Tuesday vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m.
