Hey Brother: Penguins, Crosby Stay Hot and Beat Panthers

SUNRISE — The Pittsburgh Penguins are not thought to be a playoff team this season, but if they play like they did Thursday against the Florida Panthers, perhaps they will be.

Thursday, the Penguins took the first lead on a goal by Sidney Crosby and held onto it throughout, beating the Panthers 5-3 for their fourth straight win.

Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (6-2-0).

Florida (4-5-0) lost at home for the first time this season and has lost five of six despite a very strong push in the second half of the game.

After a slow start, the Panthers ended up outshooting Pittsburgh 37-16 — and held a 82-43 shot attempt advantage.

In the final two periods, Florida outshot the Penguins 31-9 but were outscored 4-3.

In only the second meetup between brothers Seth and Caleb Jones, the Penguins grabbed a 2-0 lead and held a pair of 2-goal leads in the game.

Brad Marchand made it 2-1 off a nice pass from Mackie Samoskevich (two assists) midway through the second, only Florida trailed 3-1 going into the third.

Sam Reinhart then added another power play goal off another Samoskevich feed — only Connor Dewar scored on a wobbling shot that found its way past Sergei Bobrovsky a 4:49 of the third.

Marchand had two goals, but so did Crosby; Sid’s second came with 8:11 left and made it a 2-goal game once more.

Crosby has scored in four straight games.

Seth Jones had two assists — but is now 0-2 against his younger brother.

NOTEBOOK: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS

Marchand has 23 goals against the Penguins which is second-most in his career. He has 27 against the Sabres.

Crosby has 19 goals in 32 games against the Panthers. The only active players with more: Alex Ovechkin (36 in 49 games) and Patrick Kane (17 in 43).

(36 in 49 games) and (17 in 43). The Panthers were trying to go 4-0 at home to start a season for the fourth time in franchise history. The others: 2021 (11-0-0), 1995 (4-0-0), and 2006 (4-0-0).

GOALS OF THE GAME

Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (6:24 1st PP): After a battle for the puck in front of the net, Sidney Crosby gets fed from an endzone pass from Bryan Rust and hammers home a shot from the left circle.

After a battle for the puck in front of the net, gets fed from an endzone pass from and hammers home a shot from the left circle. Penguins 2, Panthers 0 (6:36 2nd); Erik Karlsson sends a shot through traffic that Anton Lundell cannot handle in front of the net, Rickard Rakell gets to it and pushes it past Sergei Bobrovsky.

sends a shot through traffic that cannot handle in front of the net, gets to it and pushes it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (8:26 2nd PP): Brad Marchand camps out on the side of the cage and Mackie Samoskevich finds him with a laser from the left circle. Marchand tap-tap-taps it in past Tristan Jarry .

camps out on the side of the cage and finds him with a laser from the left circle. Marchand tap-tap-taps it in past . Penguins 3, Panthers 1 (15:24 2nd): Ben Kindel hammers a one-timer from the left circle on a give-and-go from Thomas Novak to give Jarry & Co. some breathing room.

hammers a one-timer from the left circle on a give-and-go from to give Jarry & Co. some breathing room. Penguins 3, Panthers 2 (2:24 3rd PP): Samoskevich makes another terrific play with the advantage, finding Sam Reinhart on the left side. Reinhart’s wrist shot from 8 feet out goes off Jarry and in.

Samoskevich makes another terrific play with the advantage, finding on the left side. Reinhart’s wrist shot from 8 feet out goes off Jarry and in. Penguins 4, Panthers 2 (4:49 3rd): Connor Dewar sent a low shot that skidded across the ice, rolled off Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick and through.

sent a low shot that skidded across the ice, rolled off stick and through. Penguins 4, Panthers 3 (11:06 3rd): Marchand gets another, scoring off a backhander from the slot.

Marchand gets another, scoring off a backhander from the slot. Penguins 5, Panthers 3 (11:49 3rd PP): Crosby gets another, and that’s that.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sidney Crosby , Penguins

, Penguins 2. Brad Marchand , Panthers

, Panthers 3. Tristan Jarry, Penguins

ON DECK: GAME No. 10