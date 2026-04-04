With a pair of goals in the first five-plus minutes, it looked like the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to blow the doors off the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

And, they did.

It just took a little longer than it initially appeared.

The Panthers tied the score with two first-period goals of their own, only the Penguins scored four before the midway point of the second and rolled to a 9-4 win.

The win helped Pittsburgh further secure its second place spot in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

For the Panthers, the loss officially took them out of the playoffs.

With six games left, the most Florida could finish with is 89 points.

The Panthers are sticking around Pittsburgh with these two playing again Sunday at 3.

On Saturday, the Panthers trailed 2-0 before A.J. Greer and Seth Jones evened things up.

But the Penguins retook the lead 1:51 into the second and scored four times before the 10-minute mark of the period.

Sergei Bobrovsky got one of his final starts of the season and it lasted 29:53 with six goals in 19 shots. Three of the six were deflected in some fashion.

Daniil Tarasov, who will likely start Sunday’s game and perhaps the rest of the games on this road trip, came into the game to relieve Bobrovksy and gave up two second-period goals of his own with the Penguins running it up to 8-2 going into the third.

After Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 14th NHL hat trick to make it 9-2 in the third, the Panthers got a couple themselves with Noah Gregor and Mackie Samoskevich each scoring.

HOW THEY SCORED

Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (0:20 1st): Noel Acciari sends a backhander that gets airborne and floats over Sergei Bobrovsky.

sends a backhander that gets airborne and floats over Penguins 2, Panthers 0 (5:06 1st PP): Erik Karlsson sends a one-timer from the right circle.

sends a one-timer from the right circle. Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (7:10 1st): A.J. Greer gets his 15th of the season coming in hard and scoring off a tasty rebound off a Cole Reinhardt shot.

gets his 15th of the season coming in hard and scoring off a tasty rebound off a shot. Panthers 2, Penguins 2 (14:31 1st): Seth Jones sends a shot that goes off the glove of Rickard Rackell and past Arturs Silov.

sends a shot that goes off the glove of and past Penguins 3, Panthers 2 (1:51 2nd): Anthony Mantha throws one toward the net that clips the stick of Gus Forsling and through.

throws one toward the net that clips the stick of and through. Penguins 4, Panthers 2 (5:51 2nd PP): Evgeni Malkin gets his first of the day, taking a pass from Karlsson on the side of the net and going bardown.

gets his first of the day, taking a pass from Karlsson on the side of the net and going bardown. Penguins 5, Panthers 2 (8:27 2nd): Here’s another one for Malkin, this one off a deflection in front of the net.

Here’s another one for Malkin, this one off a deflection in front of the net. Penguins 6, Panthers 2 (9:53 2nd): Bobrovsky is given the rest of the day off after another deflection gets through, this one from Elmer Soderblom .

Bobrovsky is given the rest of the day off after another deflection gets through, this one from . Penguins 7, Panthers 2 (17:48 2nd): Rackell gets the puck down low, drives into the slot and puts a backhander past Daniil Tarasov .

Rackell gets the puck down low, drives into the slot and puts a backhander past . Penguins 8, Panthers 2 (18:07 2nd): Ryan Shea sees his shot go off Mike Benning and through.

sees his shot go off Mike Benning and through. Penguins 9, Panthers 2 (3:30 3rd): Malkin picks off the puck deep in the zone, walks in, and gets his 14th hat trick.

Malkin picks off the puck deep in the zone, walks in, and gets his 14th hat trick. Penguins 9, Panthers 3 (8:02 3rd): Noah Gregor rolls in and ends the Penguins’ 7-0 scoring run.

rolls in and ends the Penguins’ 7-0 scoring run. Penguins 9, Panthers 4 (10:46 3rd): Mackie Samoskevich fires one in off the rush for his fourth goal in the past four games.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Evgeni Malkin, Penguins

2. Erik Karlsson, Penguins

3. Sidney Crosby, Penguins

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS