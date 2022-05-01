Predict the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a chance at a free FHN+ Subscription

Do you think you have what it takes to predict the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

If so, Florida Hockey Now is running an NHL Bracket Challenge pool and if you can beat everyone who joins and win our league, you will win a free FHN+ subscription for a year as well as a new Florida Panthers baseball cap.

Don’t forget about the glory.

Bragging rights are glorious.

Here’s how to play:

Step 1: Join the official Florida Hockey Now NHL Bracket Challenge league here!

Step 2: Fill out your bracket, including how many games each series will end in and the number of goals you think will be scored in the Stanley Cup Final.

Step 3: In the comments, leave the name of your bracket so I can contact the winner when the time comes.

Here is my bracket for an example:

The NHL Bracket Challenge pool will divvy up the points after the conclusion of every series and the person with the most points after the Stanley Cup is handed out will win free premium Florida Panthers coverage for the entire year.

Plus the hat. And the bragging rights.

Think you have what it takes?

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1