Florida Panthers GameDay

Radko Gudas Leaves Florida Panthers Game in Second

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas left his team’s game after being struck by a puck on Saturday afternoon in Nashville. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Florida Panthers appear to be down to five defensemen in their game Saturday in Nashville after Radko Gudas left with an apparent injury.

It looked like Gudas was struck in the right wrist area with a shot while killing off a penalty early in the second period.

Gudas grimaced in pain but stayed on the ice to help kill off the penalty.

But he was unable to use his right hand on his stick while playing defense and was spotted flexing his right hand while on the bench.

Gudas headed to the Florida medical room soon afterward.

The Panthers currently trail 4-2 as the defensive play has been soft to put it nicely.

On the fourth goal scored by the Preds, coach Paul Maurice pulled Sergei Bobrovsky in favor of Spencer Knight.

Gudas did not return to the game.

This story will be updated as needed. 

PANTHERS ON DECK

ANAHEIM DUCKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Monday, 1 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; NHL Network
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Season Series (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 5, Ducks 3 (Nov. 6)
  • Last season: Florida won 2-0
  • All-time regular season series: Florida leads 20-14-2, 3 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Buffalo at Florida, Friday, 7 p.m.

