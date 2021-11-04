Randy Moller in Covid protocol, to miss Panthers broadcasts

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers television analyst Randy Moller is in Covid-19 protocol and will be away from the team’s broadcasts on Bally Sports Florida for at least the next week.

Moller is at home resting.

Former Panthers’ team captain Ed Jovanovski will join Steve Goldstein in the booth for Florida’s next two home games against the Capitals and Hurricanes.

Jeff Chychrun will travel with the team next week and is expected to be in the booth for telecasts against the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida’s game against the host New Jersey Devils on Tuesday will be an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive.

Both Chychrun and Jovanovski are part of the team’s pre- and postgame shows when the Panthers play at home.

Moller is fully vaccinated as per NHL rules for team personnel and was with the team on its previous roadtrip to Detroit and Boston.

The Panthers hope Moller is able to return to the booth for Florida’s game against the visiting New York Islanders on Nov. 16.

Moller could also meet the team in Tampa for its game Nov. 14.

The NHL has experienced a number of players and coaches who have had to go through Covid protocols lately including Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby.

Crosby tested positive this week and will be out at least 10 days — and will miss the game against the Panthers.

Thursday, the Penguins announced coach Mike Sullivan will not be available for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to Covid.

Last week, San Jose and former Panthers coach Bob Boughner as well as seven Sharks players were placed in the league’s Covid protocol just before they played Winnipeg.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK