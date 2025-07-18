Rib Rolls and Wings in the Stanley Cup? Only at Flanigans

For years, the most recognizable cup in South Florida was the ubiquitous green plastic one everyone has at least one of after visiting Flanigans. Thursday, the cup that replaced it in the hearts of Floridians — the Stanley Cup — graciously stopped by a Flanigans for some lunch.

We don’t know if the Stanley Cup took advantage of Flanigans’ $6.99 lunch special, but there was no way it was escaping without first trying some chicken wings and those famous rib rolls.

After spending the morning at the arena in Sunrise where the Panthers posted some pictures of Stanley Cup posing out in front on the plaza, the Cup made its way east for lunch at the Hallandale Beach location near Gulfstream Park.

Longtime equipment man Scott Tinkler took the Stanley Cup to Flanigans before taking it out toward the water later in the day.

Tinkler, you may recall, has been on the Panthers’ equipment since Day 1 and is the one who came up with the ‘RIP’ sign and hideous plastic rat which was inside the team locker room at Miami Arena back when Scott Mellanby famously one-timed a rodent up against the wall.

It finally happened! The Stanley Cup made its way to Flanigan’s Hallandale, thanks to longtime Florida Panthers equipment manager and Flanigan’s regular for over 30 years, Scott Tinkler. We were beyond excited to raise a cup with Scott and celebrate this legendary moment. pic.twitter.com/d56NVv1ZSL — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) July 17, 2025

Anyway, Flanigans finally got its wish to put rib rolls — if you have not tried them they are pieces of BBQ babyback ribs fried up like an eggroll and are spectacular — in the Stanley Cup.

The local chain posted pictures of a bowl of ranch dressing in the cup with two employees dipping those rolls in and enjoying themselves.

A photo was also snapped of what looked like a double order of chicken wings in the Cup.

And who could resist a little dessert?

The Stanley Cup hung out for a bit on the covered patio at Flanigans before making its way to the water.

Later in the night, Bill Zito was spotted with the Cup on South Beach.

We’ll see where it heads next…

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS