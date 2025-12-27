Rivalry Returns: Panthers and Lightning Back at it After Break

The NHL returns from a brief break today and the Florida Panthers are back it against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunrise.

This will be the third game between the two this season; the teams split the first two games, both of which were relatively calm considering the history these teams share.

The Lightning are a point ahead of the Panthers in the very tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

If the season ended today, both teams would barely qualify.

Only the standings are so close that a small winning — or losing — streak would have a major impact on the standings.

Their genuine rivalry started in earnest when the two met in the playoffs for the first time in 2021.

The Panthers and Lightning have now met four times in the past five postseasons — each team winning two series.

The current animosity and fresh wounds stem from Brandon Hagel’s late hit on Sasha Barkov in last season’s playoffs, for which he received a one-game suspension.

When he returned, Aaron Ekblad’s took Hagel out with a high hit.

Although Ekblad wasn’t penalized for the hit during the game (he ended up scoring the game-tying goal late in Game 4), Ekblad received a two-game suspension and missed what was the final game of the Panthers-Lightning series as well as Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hagel had harsh words for Ekblad, ones that the Florida defenseman said were a “reasonable response.’’

“Going down the wall there, I’m trying to make a hit every single time I do that,’’ Ekblad said at the time.

“I do that all season. I was aiming for his chest, I caught him in the chin, and that’s unfortunate. It was not my intention. I am never out to hurt anyone on the ice, and it’s unfortunate the outcome happened. But it is what it is.’’

Things were far from forgiven this preseason.

There was a lot of rough stuff in the three meetings. In the final exhibition game, the Lightning stacked their team with an AHL goon squad in an attempt at retribution of past perceived wrongs.

The league didn’t take too kindly to this and fined the Lightning $100,000, with coach Jon Cooper getting dinged for $25,000.

Although the first two games between the Panthers and Lightning has mostly been bereft of the mass fights that this rivalry has become known for, things could get going tonight.

The Panthers beat the Lightning just a few weeks ago with Hagel leaving the game after getting hit by Seth Jones.

Hagel has been out since but could return tonight.

Like almost every other NHL team this season, both teams have been hit severely by the injury bug, a problem exacerbated by the brutal compressed schedule.

According to puckpedia.com, the Panthers share the dubious distinction of having at least seven currently injured players with five other teams.

San Jose leads the league with eight.

The same website shows a total of 141 players league-wide in some category of injury status.

Tampa Bay has four injured players: Hagel and Erik Cernak are day to day. Victor Hedman and Emil Lilleberg are out long term.

Ryan McDonagh recently returned after missing 18 games. Regulars Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Nick Paul, and Pontus Holmberg all missed time.

All-world goalie Andre Vasilevsky was sidelined for seven games due to injury. During his absence the Lightning were 2-4-1.

The Lightning get no sympathy from the Panthers — nor do they expect any from the west side of the state.

Although Matthew Tkachuk will not be back in the lineup tonight, Florida should get Mackie Samoskevich after missing two games with the lower-body injury.

Throughout the season coach Paul Maurice has refused to use injuries as an excuse, often stating “this is our team,” meaning he will go with what he has and will not dwell on what might have been.

“Adversity is the best opportunity to find new things,” has been Maurice’s philosophy in dealing with injuries.

At a practice earlier in the season he explained the strategy in dealing with so many voids in the lineup.

“It’s a brand-new team. Significant pieces are out so you have to find the groups that can fit together – the chemistry,’’ Maurice said. “Then chart a direction with the style of game. So there has been a shift in what we’re trying to do. It took a little while to find it.”

Given the intensity of this rivalry, it is certain that the holiday spirit will end when the puck drops.

ON DECK: GAME No. 37