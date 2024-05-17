2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Ryan Lomberg Back In Florida Panthers Lineup. He’s Not Alone
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since the opening game of the Tampa Bay Lightning series, Ryan Lomberg will be back in the lineup for the Florida Panthers tonight in Boston.
Nick Cousins, who has been scratched the past three games with Sam Bennett returning for Game 3 against the Bruins, also returns.
Coach Paul Maurice confirmed those moves to Florida Hockey Now on Thursday afternoon, saying he was “changing out the wings” on Florida’s fourth line.
Lomberg and Cousins practiced with center Kevin Stenlund on Thursday; Kyle Okposo and Steven Lorentz worked as place-holders for Bennett and Sam Reinhart as they took the practice off.
Lomberg did not play in Game 2 of the first-round series of Game 2 due to illness, which also kept him out of Games 3 and 4.
When he was healthy enough to play, Maurice felt Florida’s fourth line was playing too well to make changes.
Lomberg, speaking to FHN on Thursday, said he understood.
Okposo had been in the lineup since Lomberg went out in Game 2 against the Lightning; Lorentz entered that series in Game 3 and scored the game-winning goal in Tampa that day.
“It’s all part of it, and it helps that everyone here has such high character,’’ Lomberg said following practice. “When you’re coming in, the guys you are [replacing] are tapping you on the shin pads, wishing you good luck. Bill Zito did a great job of bringing in great players and high-quality people and it shows in the success of this team.”
Brad Marchand: Sam Bennett ‘Got Away with One,’ But He Isn’t Complaining
Lomberg is one of the most passionate players and hates not playing.
As Maurice pointed out on Thursday, one would not know from his work in practice that he had been scratched.
“Even if you don’t take my word for it,” Maurice said, “you can sit up there and watch the practices. That’s a tell of the guys who are in the playoffs, how they fit, how they feel. They’re still chirping, still completely part of it. They have been great.
“This is what it’s all about; the whole thing right? The energy, the juice, the ups and downs. … This is the special time in hockey. As players — and coaches — get older, you learn to appreciate so much more. It’s hard to get here. When you get here, you have to enjoy it. Those guys were critical pieces last year, and at times, they’ll be critical pieces this year.’’
As for Lomberg, he has been working to get back into the lineup.
He gets that chance tonight.
“You want to help your team win,’’ Lomberg said. “But this is part of the game. Obviously it is not totally bad because it shows how deep we are and it is on us, as pros, to stay ready whenever you are out and stay positive. When you get back in, be ready to go.’’
But, he said, as long as the Panthers are winning, he was not going to disturb things.
Sitting in the playoffs is better than the alternative.
“I would rather be fighting to play on this team than being in Cancun watching the playoffs on TV,” Lomberg said, causing Lorentz to laugh.
“I might be having some cervezas right now.”
Instead, he’s getting ready to play in a big postseason game.
For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:
- Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at TeePublic and RedBubble
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
This may be just what the team needs. Get the 4th line back to the energy line. I would like to finish it off tonight as a Game 7 is a toss up. Swayman wants to yap, so we’ll give him two yappers. Please though, no stupid penalties….
Linus Ullmark is evidently on the way out in Boston. The Panthers won’t be able to keep Stolarz because he is going to be very pricey. What if Ullmark comes here?
My two cents: It’s been communicated through the back channels that Marchand is playing and he wants his pound of flesh. Benny can’t fight with the current condition of his left hand (that’ll come next season). So, Maurice is putting his two willing fighters into the game; 63 can take his pick… My third cent: Maurice is expecting the score to get out of hand in favor of the Cats and the Bruins have shown they can’t handle adversity like adults, so these two are in to keep them honest. George…how far off am I?
You may be onto something here…
In my opinion, they must win tonight. I hope Coach Maurice hammers last year’s first round series into their heads because if the Panthers did it last year then it is not impossible for the Bruins to return the favor this year. And we know that the Bruins want it very badly. Their hatred for the Panthers is evident. Panthers MUST play with more intensity than the Bruins and want it EVEN MORE! I hope that between Tkachuk, Bennett, Barkov, Tasarenko, and Rinehart, that they get 5 or 6 goals in the first period and put it away. I really… Read more »