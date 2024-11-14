Florida Panthers
Sam Bennett May Return, Florida Panthers Tweak Lines v. Devils
FORT LAUDERDALE — Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision for the Florida Panthers when they play their second game of the week against the New Jersey Devils.
Bennett missed Tuesday’s loss to the Devils with an upper-body injury.
He did skate Thursday morning and coach Paul Maurice said if Bennett felt good after warmups tonight, he would be back centering the second line.
“He seems fine, seems ready to go,’’ Maurice said. “If he felt good today, it was our expectation is that he comes back. We won’t declare him playing until he gets through warmup and looks right.’’
With Bennett likely to return, Maurice shifted his top three forward lines.
Jesper Boqvist, who replaced Bennett at center on Tuesday, remains on that second line — only at left wing with Matthew Tkachuk on the right.
Carter Verhaeghe moves back with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart; Evan Rodrigues moves to the right side of Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
“You are always looking ahead to see what might work,’’ Maurice said. “I have been interested in seeing Jesper on the left side of that line for two or three weeks now. … We just haven’t had the chance to do it.’’
— The starting goalies will be Sergei Bobrovsky and Jake Allen.
The Devils will not be making any other lineup changes.
ON DECK: GAME 17
NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, -155); Over/Under 6 (-120/+100)
- Season Series (Devils Lead 1-0) — At Panthers: Jersey 4, Florida 1 (Nov. 12); Thursday. At Devils: Jan. 14.
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 58-37-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Winnipeg Jets, 6
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-4-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
70 Jesper Boqvist// 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
13 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-6-2) LINES
28 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 11 Stefan Noesen
18 Ondrej Palat // 86 Jack Hughes // 63 Jesper Bratt
47 Paul Cotter // 56 Erik Haula // 91 Dawson Mercer
23 Kurtis MacDermid // 37 Justin Dowling // 90 Tomas Tatar
5 Brenden Dillon // 7 Dougie Hamilton
71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 8 Jonathan Kovacevic
43 Luke Hughes // 22 Brett Pesce
34 Jake Allen
25 Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)