Sam Bennett on Team Canada Olympic Snub: ‘I Did Not Do Enough’

SUNRISE — Sam Bennett, for reasons few can figure out, was left off Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Bennett not only helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, but then went on to help his Florida Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup championship by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP.

And, by the way, Bennett has 14 goals and 31 points through the first half of this season.

That pace puts him at 28 goals and 62 points which would either tie or exceed his career highs.

So, what gives?

Bennett either does not know, or is being a good Canadian about being snubbed.

It does not seem that he understands nor agrees with being left off a team he says he has always dreamed of being on.

“Obviously pretty disappointed,’’ said Bennett, who had been shielded from the large media contingent in town for the Winter Classic which coincided with Canada’s roster being announced on New Year’s Eve.

Sunday, Bennett extended his scoring streak to nine games with the opening goal in Florida’s 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

“I wish I could have proved that I could help that team win a Gold medal,’’ he continued.

“And, um, obviously I did not do enough. I try to look at what I am grateful for, and that was the opportunity I had last year. That was probably the proudest moment of my career, getting to put on that jersey. I am forever going to be grateful for that opportunity. And, yeah, now we just focus on the opportunity.’’

So, what more, Sam Bennett, could you have done to make Team Canada?

Was a strong performance in winning the 4 Nations tournament — including the game-tying goal in the gold medal game — not enough?

NHL playoff MVP?

Winning a second straight Stanley Cup?

A monster December?

Seriously, what?

“I’m not sure that choice … it was left up to other people’s hands,’’ Bennett said, sort of struggling to find his words and keep things classy.

“I can only look at myself.’’

Florida will have two players on Team Canada in Italy next month: Sam Reinhart was one of the first six named to the roster, with Brad Marchand — Bennett’s linemate at the 4 Nations — placed on the team last week.

While trying to be respectful, neither player could express why Bennett was left off the team when asked about it Thursday following Florida’s practice in Miami.

By the way, Lightning coach Jon Cooper will lead Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 — with Tampa Bay forwards Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point, and Anthony Cirelli all making the squad.

Tampa Bay GM Julien Brisebois is a Team Canada assistant to Doug Armstrong.

Coincidence? Perhaps.

Some within the Panthers organization do not think so.

Truth is, Cooper probably feels more comfortable with his guys.

It’s understandable, for sure.

The Panthers certainly seem to have more sway with Team USA — Bill Zito is an assistant GM under Minnesota’s Bill Guerin.

Seth Jones, recent injury notwithstanding, will be part of Team USA with Matthew Tkachuk.

Perhaps that’s just the way things like this go.

Cirelli appears to be the decision that dropped Bennett.

When it came to forwards, Canada moved away from Bennett, Seth Jarvis, and Travis Konecny who were on its 4 Nations roster last year.

Canada added Tom Wilson, Nick Suzuki, Bo Horvat, and Macklin Celebrini.

Solid inclusions all, for sure.

Aside from Bennett, Connor Bedard, Mark Scheifele, and Wyatt Johnston were also among those left off.

If you’re leaving off players like that, Team Canada looks really good.

“It’s tough; there isn’t much you can say,” Reinhart said Thursday. “He’s someone that has put so much into it. You can sit here and say that so many guys have earned their way on it.

“At the end of the day, it’s out of our control. I will say, I have played with him for years. He’s a guy that you will go to war with any day of the week.”

Paul Maurice, about as Canadian as a hot cup of Tim Hortons and a honey cruller, was as diplomatic about the snub as he could be.

“He’s won two Stanley Cups, he was part of the 4 Nations, he won the Conn Smythe,’’ Maurice said of Bennett.

“In my opinion, in the last 27 games, he has been playing the best hockey of his career.

“Team Canada has got a hell of a team.”

