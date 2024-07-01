Sam Reinhart Beats Deadline, Gets 8 Years with Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sam Reinhart is not going anywhere, not for a long time.

The Florida Panthers star forward has reportedly signed a eight-year contract with the team, beating the midnight deadline to do so.

Terms of the contract are not known right this minute — but Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press is reporting it is for $8.6 million per season.

The puts Reinhart fourth on the Florida payroll behind Sasha Barkov ($10 million), Sergei Bobrovsky ($10m), and Matthew Tkachuk ($9.5m).

By not breaking the bank, Reinhart allows the Panthers to make some moves today in free agency.

The Panthers now have roughly $11 million under the cap.

Reinhart could have been a free agent when the market opens at noon today.

He has maintained all year, as questions were asked about his upcoming free agency, that he wanted to stay with the Panthers.

Now, he has done so — and under market value.

Reinhart could have commanded a contract starting at $11 million on the market after the past couple of seasons he has had.

Forget the 57 goals he scored this year; he averaged 32 goals in his first two seasons with the Panthers after coming from Buffalo in a trade at the 2022 draft.

Reinhart has been one of Florida’s top playoff performers the past three years.

Last week, Reinhart got the game-winner against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final — his 10th goal of the postseason. In last year’s run to the Final, Reinhart scored eight goals.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS