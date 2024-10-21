Sam Reinhart Gets Another NHL Honor

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sam Reinhart is following up a fantastic season with another one.

On Monday, the NHL announced the Florida Panthers forward was named First Star of the Week after helping the Panthers to a 3-0-1 record.

Reinhart was named one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week four times last season, one in which he scored a career-high 57 goals.

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson were the other Three Stars.

Last week, Reinhart led the NHL with nine points off four goals and had a plus-7 rating.

Reinhart opened the week with a pair of go-ahead goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins.

He then had a goal and three points in Florida’s 4-3 win in Columbus.

Reinhart had an assist in Florida’s overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday — then had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s OT winner against Vegas.

So far this season, Reinhart has been on the scoresheet in six of Florida’s seven games.

The Panthers close out their three-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild.

ON DECK: GAME NO. 8