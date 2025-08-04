“I can’t even fathom what people are going through,” then-Boston defenseman Andrew Ference told the Stamford Advocate in 2013. “I can’t even begin to understand it.”

Samoskevich also had a grade-school project that his parents held on to, a piece of construction paper titled ‘When I Grow Up, I Want to Be a…’

The young Mackie wrote out ‘hockey player.’

Good on him.

His sisters are also very accomplished hockey players.

Melissa Samoskevich had a fantastic career in which she won Gold for Team USA at the World Junior U-18s and spent three seasons playing for the Connecticut Whale.

Maddie Samoskevich recently graduated after a standout career at Quinnipiac and was recently drafted by Vancouver of the PWHL.

“I have so many memories here growing up,’’ Mackie Samoskevich said. “You see all the legends bringing the Cup around their town, so, it’s cool to kind of be a part of that. I just wanted to bring it here.’’