Former Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner out in San Jose

Former Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner was fired by the San Jose Sharks after three years behind their bench.

Elliotte Freidman and Pierre LeBrun were the first to report the news.

Boughner was let go by the Panthers following the 2018-19 season after going 80-62-22 and missing the playoffs in both seasons of his tenure.

It did not take him long to find work.

Boughner returned to the Sharks as an assistant and was named the interim coach after Pete DeBoer was fired and later hired by the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose missed the playoffs in all three years of Boughner’s term tenure and he finished with a 67-85-23 record.

The Sharks are in the midst of a general manager search and will likely wait until they complete that search before they name a new head coach.

Ex-Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette has yet to find a new position, so San Jose could be a landing spot for him whether it’s a front office role or the head coaching position.

If San Jose did hire Brunette, it would be their third-straight head coaching hire to have been formerly the head coach of Florida.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers released their preseason schedule yesterday.

In 88 days, the Panthers will begin their exhibition slate with a doubleheader in Nashville.

Their schedule features six games — four road, two home, beteeen Sept. 26 and Oct. 8 against the Predators, Lightning, and Hurricanes.

— Anthony Duclair will miss most, if not all, of next season with an achillies injury.

— Markus Nutivaara missed all but one game of last season with injuries; what’s up with him?

National Hockey Now/NHL Links

Bowen Byram, 21, was nearly kicked out of the Colorado Avalanche‘s Stanley Cup parade after being mistaken for a young fan.

That may or may not have happened to me at the Ice Den a couple times.

— Jared Bednar gave an emotional speech thanking the team for believing him after beginning his tenure with a 48-point season. Looks like their belief paid off.

— The Avalanche‘s motto heading into the playoffs was ‘Find A Way.’ They indeed found a way to win the Stanley Cup…

— Jesse Puljujarvi wants out of Edmonton and the Oilers are willing to oblige the trade request.

— The Detroit Red Wings named Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde their new head coach.

— Speaking of Tampa, they re-signed Nick Paul to a seven-year extension with a $3.1 milllion annual cap hit.

— The Boston Bruins reportedly hired Jim Montgomery to be their next head coach.