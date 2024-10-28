Sasha Barkov Back with Florida Panthers against Buffalo Sabres

After missing the past eight games with what was suspected to be an high ankle sprain, coach Paul Maurice told reporters Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will return to the lineup tonight in Buffalo.

Barkov has been out since slamming skates-first into the end boards in Ottawa — the game before Florida played in Buffalo the first time this season.

With Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk out of the lineup, the Sabres beat the Panthers 5-2.

Both will be in the lineup tonight.

Maurice had said he was considering keeping Sam Reinhart with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen upon Barkov’s return.

Based on the lines provided by team reporters Katie Engleson and Jameson Olive, however, that will not be the case.

Barkov and Reinhart will be joined by Evan Rodrigues on the top line; Jesper Boqvist will play on the right side of Lundell and Luostarinen.

Uvis Balinskis will return to playing defense after being on the fourth line the past few weeks.

Barkov was injured when he went full-speed into the endboards on Oct. 8 in Ottawa after chasing down a puck heading toward an empty net.

Maurice’s initial timeline for Barkov’s return was spot on.

“We think two to three weeks,” Maurice said on Oct. 10 in Buffalo.

“We think that’s probably the right window on him. He’s a strong healer. He’s just a big powerful man, puts a lot of torque on his joints. We’re optimistic, I think very optimistic, that he’ll play in Finland.”

The Panthers will fly to Finland following tonight’s game and play the first of two games against the Dallas Stars in Barkov’s hometown of Tampere on Friday.

ON DECK: GAME 11