Sasha Barkov Exits Florida Panthers Game in Second Period

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves after 40 minutes of play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Except for captain Sasha Barkov leaving late in the period.

Barkov left the ice with 8:04 remaining after appearing to be struck in the hand area with a shot.

He did not return for the remainder of the second period and did not return to the game.

After Florida’s 7-1 win over the Lightning, coach Paul Maurice said Barkov “just couldn’t go” and added that he will probably not practice on Tuesday.

Barkov, however, could be back Thursday against the Sharks.

Maurice would not go into detail about the injury.

The Panthers used Eric Staal as center of Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell in the meantime.

Florida got a nice game all around with Matthew Tkachuk having a five-point night off two goals with Carter Verhaeghe scoring two and assisting on two others.

Sergei Bobrovsky was also extremely sharp, making 32 saves.

This story will be updated

PANTHERS ON DECK

SAN JOSE SHARKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS