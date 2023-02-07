Connect with us

Sasha Barkov Exits Florida Panthers Game in Second Period

1 hour ago

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Sasha Barkov left in the second period of Monday night’s game against the Lightning. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves after 40 minutes of play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Except for captain Sasha Barkov leaving late in the period.

Barkov left the ice with 8:04 remaining after appearing to be struck in the hand area with a shot.

He did not return for the remainder of the second period and did not return to the game.

After Florida’s 7-1 win over the Lightning, coach Paul Maurice said Barkov “just couldn’t go” and added that he will probably not practice on Tuesday.

Barkov, however, could be back Thursday against the Sharks.

Maurice would not go into detail about the injury.

The Panthers used Eric Staal as center of Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell in the meantime.

Florida got a nice game all around with Matthew Tkachuk having a five-point night off two goals with Carter Verhaeghe scoring two and assisting on two others.

Sergei Bobrovsky was also extremely sharp, making 32 saves.

PANTHERS ON DECK

SAN JOSE SHARKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Last season: Florida won 2-0
  • This season — Florida leads 1-0: Panthers 4, Sharks 3 (Nov. 3)
  • All-time regular season series: Florida leads 20-13-1, 7 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Colorado, 6 p.m.

