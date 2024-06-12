2024 Stanley Cup Final
Sasha Barkov Is Back with the Florida Panthers
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers had captain Sasha Barkov on the ice for their final skate at home before boarding their flight to Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
The Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at 8.
Florida holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
Barkov was knocked out of Florida’s 4-1 win on Monday night after taking an elbow to the jaw from Leon Draisaitl.
Draisaitl was given a 2-minute roughing penalty — with Evan Rodrigues scoring on the power play — but no suspension nor fine was handed out.
Barkov was assumed to be in concussion protocol before skating out onto the ice Wednesday morning.
“He left [the game], he had some things that needed to be looked at today, so there’s nothing sinister there,’’ coach Paul Maurice said on Tuesday’s off day.
“He kind of passed that, feels good. But you got to give it another 24 hours to make sure he is still feeling strong and affective. If he continues to progress, he would be a player for us.’’
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 3
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 2-0
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday; Game 4:Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*:Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
Best news to hear on a dreary day!
You got the scoop,George, there’s (EXCEEDINGLY) great joy in Mudville !!!!!!!
Man I hope the Panthers methodically dismantle Edmonton on their ice tomorrow night in front of 15,000 jersey wearing face painted mullets.