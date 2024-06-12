Sasha Barkov Is Back with the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers had captain Sasha Barkov on the ice for their final skate at home before boarding their flight to Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

The Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at 8.

Florida holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Barkov was knocked out of Florida’s 4-1 win on Monday night after taking an elbow to the jaw from Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl was given a 2-minute roughing penalty — with Evan Rodrigues scoring on the power play — but no suspension nor fine was handed out.

Barkov was assumed to be in concussion protocol before skating out onto the ice Wednesday morning.

“He left [the game], he had some things that needed to be looked at today, so there’s nothing sinister there,’’ coach Paul Maurice said on Tuesday’s off day.

“He kind of passed that, feels good. But you got to give it another 24 hours to make sure he is still feeling strong and affective. If he continues to progress, he would be a player for us.’’

