Sasha Barkov: ‘No Excuses’ for Florida Panthers Sluggish Start

3 hours ago

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice speaks with his team — including captain Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart — during a second-period timeout with his team down 2-1 to the Seattle Kraken. Florida ended up losing 5-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are 29 games into their season and have been pretty pedestrian so far.

A team which ran roughshod through the NHL during the regular season last year setting numerous franchise records along the way has struggled for results in this one.

With 13 wins in those opening 29 — and an oh-so-average 1.03 points per night — the Panthers came into Tuesday five points back of Tampa Bay for third in their own division and four out of a playoff spot.

The team has lost its past two games by a combined 9-3 and has lost three of four.

“There are no excuses,” captain Sasha Barkov told Florida Hockey Now afterward. “There are never any excuses.”

Oh, but this team has been though some things.

