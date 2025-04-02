Sasha Barkov Out for Florida Panthers Tonight at Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov tonight when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30.

Barkov briefly left Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Montreal during the second period, but was back in the third and played the remainder of the game.

The Panthers say it is an upper-body injury for Barkov.

Florida is also without fourth-line center Nico Sturm who left Tuesday’s game in the first after colliding with A.J. Greer at center ice.

The Panthers have played 11 games without Barkov this season, and are 6-3-1 in those games.

With Barkov and Sturm out, the Panthers will get Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek back into the lineup.

ON DECK: GAME No. 76