Florida Panthers
Sasha Barkov Out for Florida Panthers Tonight at Maple Leafs
The Florida Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov tonight when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30.
Barkov briefly left Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Montreal during the second period, but was back in the third and played the remainder of the game.
The Panthers say it is an upper-body injury for Barkov.
Florida is also without fourth-line center Nico Sturm who left Tuesday’s game in the first after colliding with A.J. Greer at center ice.
The Panthers have played 11 games without Barkov this season, and are 6-3-1 in those games.
With Barkov and Sturm out, the Panthers will get Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek back into the lineup.
ON DECK: GAME No. 76
FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
- Where: Canada Tire Center, Ottawa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Panthers won 4-0
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Ottawa: Senators 3, Panthers 1 (Oct 10); Saturday. At Florida: Panthers 5, Senators 1 (Feb. 8).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Ottawa leads 58-49-5, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday at Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m. (TNT/tru)
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments