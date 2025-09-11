Scripps to Air Florida Panthers Second Run to the Stanley Cup

You can go back in time and enjoy some of the top moments of the Florida Panthers second run to the Stanley Cup championship thanks to Scripps Sports starting this weekend.

Over the next two weekends, Scripps will air all four of Florida’s series-clinching victories in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Scripps Sports can be seen locally on WSFL-39 in Miami-Dade/Broward counties; the games will also be shown on WHDT-9 in Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast.

The games begin on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with Steve Goldstein and Randy Moller on the call when the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the first round.

On Sunday at 7, its Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference semifinals in which nine Florida players recorded at least a point in a lopsided win.

The final two series wins shift to next weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7, the Panthers rally from a 2-0 deficit to knock off the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final to earn their third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Which leads us to Sept. 21 at 7.

That’s Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in which Sam Reinhart put on a show with four goals and Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

