Sergei Bobrovsky Loses Out on Vezina, Brings Cup to Vegas

The NHL Awards were held Thursday night at the Las Vegas Fontainbleau and, even though Sergei Bobrovsky lost out on winning his third Vezina Trophy, he brought the Stanley Cup with him from South Florida.

That is the trophy everyone in the building really wanted.

Bobrovsky finished third in voting for the Vezina with Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck winning it as expected for the second time in his career.

Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko was the other finalist.

Hellebuyck joined Bobrovsky as the only active goalies to have won the award twice.

The Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goalie since 1927, was voted on by the league’s 32 general managers following the end of the regular season.

Hellebuyck got 31 of the 32 first-place votes; Bobrovsky got the other.

Bobrovsky won the award in 2013 and 2017 with the Columbus Blue Jackets; he has been voted a finalist three times.

The Stanley Cup traveled to Las Vegas to be there at the award ceremony with Bobrovsky — captain Sasha Barkov did not go, his winning a second Selke Trophy as top NHL defensive forward having already been announced.

It will return to South Florida and be reunited with the Panthers in plenty of time for their parade along Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday morning.

In case you missed it, the Panthers and the Cup have been having lots of fun together.

