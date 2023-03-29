Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

Sergei Bobrovsky OUT for Florida Panthers Tonight in Toronto

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will not play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the team tries to snap a four-game losing streak. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire)

The Florida Panthers already were underdogs going into their game tonight against the host Toronto Maple Leafs — and not having starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will not help things.

Coach Paul Maurice declining to name a starting goalie following morning skate on Wednesday threw up some red flags.

Bobrovsky is sick and not injured.

Get FHN+ today!

Alex Lyon will start tonight for the Panthers with Mack Guzda, who was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, backing up.

The Panthers will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak against Toronto, a team which has won nine of its past 10 against Florida on home ice.

Florida is also without Sam Bennett as he misses his fifth consecutive game.

The Panthers have won just three of 10 games in which Bennett has missed this season.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MONTREAL CANADIENS

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.