Sergei Bobrovsky OUT for Florida Panthers Tonight in Toronto

The Florida Panthers already were underdogs going into their game tonight against the host Toronto Maple Leafs — and not having starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will not help things.

Coach Paul Maurice declining to name a starting goalie following morning skate on Wednesday threw up some red flags.

Bobrovsky is sick and not injured.

Alex Lyon will start tonight for the Panthers with Mack Guzda, who was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, backing up.

The Panthers will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak against Toronto, a team which has won nine of its past 10 against Florida on home ice.

Florida is also without Sam Bennett as he misses his fifth consecutive game.

The Panthers have won just three of 10 games in which Bennett has missed this season.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MONTREAL CANADIENS