Sergei Bobrovsky: Place in Florida Panthers Lore is Secure

Sergei Bobrovsky made history Thursday night.

The Florida Panthers goalie became the fastest goalie to win 400 NHL games.

Of course, what Bobrovsky wanted to talk about afterward was his team’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers.

For Bobrovsky, the win is always the most important thing — even on a night when everyone just wants to celebrate him.

“At the moment, I don’t think too much about that,” Bobrovsky said. “It’s a big two points for us. We beat a really good team, a really balanced team … it’s a big moment for us.”

Yes, Sergei, it was.

“We’re celebrating him,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “He is the backbone of our team.’’

Henrik Lundqvist, the Rangers Hall of Famer, got his 400th NHL win in his 727th game; Bobrovsky did it in 704.

Lundqvist was at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

So, too, was Bobrovsky’s first coach.