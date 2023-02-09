Connect with us

Sergei Bobrovsky Primed for Stretch Run with Florida Panthers (+)

Published

5 mins ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has carried teams into the playoffs before and is ready to carry the load for the Florida Panthers down the stretch. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SUNRISE — It has been a while since Sergei Bobrovsky has been tasked with carrying the load for a team desperately trying to make the playoffs, but the Florida Panthers hope he is up to do it again.

By the sounds of things, he is.

As things stand right now, Bobrovsky is back to being Florida’s No. 1 starter.

While Spencer Knight will get a chance to play here in these final 29 games, the Panthers are giving the net to Bobrovsky as they try and go on a big final stretch run.

“We thought we would split our goaltenders through January,” coach Paul Maurice said.

“The idea was to come out of the break, someone would grab the ball and go with it. He looks sharp, looks on. … It’s Bob’s time now to get this opportunity.’’

