Sergei Bobrovsky Primed for Stretch Run with Florida Panthers (+)

SUNRISE — It has been a while since Sergei Bobrovsky has been tasked with carrying the load for a team desperately trying to make the playoffs, but the Florida Panthers hope he is up to do it again.

By the sounds of things, he is.

As things stand right now, Bobrovsky is back to being Florida’s No. 1 starter.

While Spencer Knight will get a chance to play here in these final 29 games, the Panthers are giving the net to Bobrovsky as they try and go on a big final stretch run.

“We thought we would split our goaltenders through January,” coach Paul Maurice said.

“The idea was to come out of the break, someone would grab the ball and go with it. He looks sharp, looks on. … It’s Bob’s time now to get this opportunity.’’