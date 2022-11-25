Connect with us

Spencer Knight Gives Florida Panthers a Much-Needed Boost

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight is all smiles as he warms up before Wednesday night’s game agains the Boston Bruins. Knight made 37 saves and helped the Panthers snap a three-game losing streak. — Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

SUNRISE — It may have only been Game No. 20 in an 82-game marathon, but the Florida Panthers got what felt like a much-needed win Wednesday night.

The postgame room conveyed a feeling of relief after the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak after dropping four of five.

Spencer Knight, the Panthers’ 21-year-old goalie, was nothing but smiles as he was congratulated by teammates, coaches and the guy who sits just to his right in the dressing room.

Sergei Bobrovsky, a light blue Panthers cap sitting askew atop his head, gave Knight a hard fistbump and a big smile when someone told them how many saves were made in that night’s win against the first-place Boston Bruins.

“Yeah man,’’ Bobrovsky said after Knight made 37 stops in Florida’s 5-2 win against a Bruins team which has been running away with the Atlantic Division.

Knight knew this was a game his team really needed to win.

A loss to Boston on Wednesday would not have been good for the team’s psyche going into the final home game Saturday night before a five-game trip to western Canada and Seattle.

For only being the 20th game of the season, this one definitely felt like it had some weight to it.

“They are a great team, they have so much depth from the goaltending to all four lines,” Knight told Florida Hockey Now. “They are a very impressive team. They are doing extremely well and there is a reason for that.

