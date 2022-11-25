Spencer Knight Gives Florida Panthers a Much-Needed Boost

SUNRISE — It may have only been Game No. 20 in an 82-game marathon, but the Florida Panthers got what felt like a much-needed win Wednesday night.

The postgame room conveyed a feeling of relief after the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak after dropping four of five.

Spencer Knight, the Panthers’ 21-year-old goalie, was nothing but smiles as he was congratulated by teammates, coaches and the guy who sits just to his right in the dressing room.

Sergei Bobrovsky, a light blue Panthers cap sitting askew atop his head, gave Knight a hard fistbump and a big smile when someone told them how many saves were made in that night’s win against the first-place Boston Bruins.

“Yeah man,’’ Bobrovsky said after Knight made 37 stops in Florida’s 5-2 win against a Bruins team which has been running away with the Atlantic Division.

Knight knew this was a game his team really needed to win.

A loss to Boston on Wednesday would not have been good for the team’s psyche going into the final home game Saturday night before a five-game trip to western Canada and Seattle.

For only being the 20th game of the season, this one definitely felt like it had some weight to it.

“They are a great team, they have so much depth from the goaltending to all four lines,” Knight told Florida Hockey Now. “They are a very impressive team. They are doing extremely well and there is a reason for that.

