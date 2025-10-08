Spencer Knight Returns, Gives Blackhawks a Fighting Chance

SUNRISE — As the tribute video played on the scoreboard during a first-period time out, Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight conspicuously avoided looking up from the ice as some of his biggest moments with the Panthers were on display.

When the fans cheered after a big ‘Thank You!’ flashed on the scoreboard, Knight had already returned to his crease. He gave a couple of waves of his glove hand to acknowledge the crowd.

Afterward, Knight explained that he was not ignoring the tribute, but trying to concentrate on his game.

See, unlike a forward or a defenseman, you can take a minute or two off after a tribute video.

The goalie certainly cannot.

Knight had to stay engaged.

“I wasn’t avoiding anything. I was just playing a game,’’ Knight said. “I made sure I saluted the crowd, but I’m here to play hockey.”

Knight’s return to Florida last night might not have been triumphant, but it sure was impressive.

He stopped 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers. Many of his saves were point blank shots as Chicago’s defense crumbled around Knight.

Playing for a rebuilding team like Chicago may not be great for a young goalie’s stats, but Knight’s trade to Chicago in the move that brought Seth Jones to Florida was probably good for his career.

When he was drafted by Florida in 2019 he was dubbed Florida’s “goalie of the future.”

His Florida debut came late in the 2021 season, a day after his 20th birthday.

With Sergei Bobrovsky having a rough time in the early years of his seven-year contract it looked like the future was coming quickly. But with Bobrovsky’s outstanding play of the last few years, the best Knight would be is a backup.

The move to Chicago gave him the opportunity to be No. 1.

It also gave him security. He recently signed a three-year $17.5 million contract extension which kicks in next year.

His time in Florida was bittersweet.

Knight had some shining moments in Sunrise while proving he is an NHL caliber goalie.

He also had some rough spots, such as his leave of absence late in the 2022-23 season to enter the NHL Player Assistance Program to treat his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

He spent the entire following season with the Charlotte Checkers but was with the Panthers during their Stanley Cup run. He didn’t get his name on the Cup but he did get his day with it.

Paul Maurice had favorable words for him before yesterday’s game.

“He’s part of that group of guys. I know he didn’t play in a game, but he was part of that (2024) championship group,’’ Maurice said.

“When we have players come in it’s always great to see them. It’s a special little connection there. For me, as a player it was his explosiveness. He is just an incredible athlete. His ability to get from one side of the net to another, under control with strength — he will be a great goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks for a lot of years.

“The timing of it is perfect for him to go in to a young team and grab it.”

Maurice was equally complimentary following the game.

“We had some really high end looks and some pretty good shooters in there so those are legit saves that he made and that’s the value to a young team in Chicago,’’ Maurice said. “The chances for and against tonight – it wasn’t particularly close, but he did what he needed to do to give his team a chance to win.”

He may be gone but definitely not forgotten.

Quite a few in the sellout crowd yelled ‘Knight!’ during the national anthem.

Like the Panthers, Knight is moving on.

