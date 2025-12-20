Panthers GameDay v Blues: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

SUNRISE — Less than 24 hours after the most historic comeback in franchise history, the Florida Panthers are at it again, playing host to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

While the Panthers were emptying their tanks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, the Blues were hanging out in western Broward.

Will the Panthers have enough gas when the puck drops tonight?

Paul Maurice said he really could not take tonight’s game into consideration when rolling his top lines throughout the third in what ended up being the first time the Panthers ever won after trailing by 3 at the midway point of the third period.

Down 3-0 to the Hurricanes, Brad Marchand got things rolling after taking out goalie Brandon Bussi with a shot to the nether regions — then Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart scored with Sergei Bobrovsky taking a break on the bench leaving Florida’s net nice and empty.

In the end, a shootout goal by Evan Rodrigues in Round 4 and a nice stop by Bobrovsky brought the home team a 4-3 win — and a tie for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Florida could take over first with a win over the disappointing Blues tonight.

St. Louis is three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference despite a minus-37 goal differential.

The Blues certainly could use a win.

The Panthers, of course, would not mind extending their winning streak to five games.

Florida has won four straight at home, seven of its past eight and is 7-1-1 in its past nine.

NOTEBOOK: BLUES AT PANTHERS

of NHL.com to talk about the Winter Classic and more. Maurice said Matthew Tkachuk is “on track’’ to rejoin the Panthers although he did not know when, exactly, that will be.

is “on track’’ to rejoin the Panthers although he did not know when, exactly, that will be. Tonight is Florida’s final home game before the Christmas break. The Panthers are in Carolina on Tuesday, then welcome the Lightning to town on Dec. 27. That game against Tampa Bay kicks off a five-game homestand that includes the Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park against the Rangers on Jan. 2.

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back for the Panthers, going against Joel Hofer .

is back for the Panthers, going against . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites (-175) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $175 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 35

ST. LOUIS BLUES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-175); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)

MoneyLine (-175); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105) This Season — At Florida: Saturday. At St. Louis: Jan. 29.

Last Season: Panthers won 2-0

All-time Regular Season Series: St. Louis leads 27-15-1, 3 ties

Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (19-13-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES (13-15-8) LINES

29 Jonatan Berggren // 18 Robert Thomas // 89 Pavel Buchnevich

63 Jake Neighbours // 10 Brayden Schenn // 28 Otto Stenberg

22 Pius Suter // 54 Dailbor Dvorsky // 9 Robby Fabbri

13 Alexey Toropchenko // 70 Oskar Sundqvist // 71 Mathieu Joseph

6 Philip Broberg // 55 Colton Parayko

75 Tyler Tucker // 72 Justin Faulk

17 Cam Fowler // 23 Logan Mailloux

30 Joel Hofer

50 Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)