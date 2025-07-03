2025 Stanley Cup Champions
Stanley Cup Champion Panthers Send More Stuff to Hall of Fame
The Florida Panthers already have quite a bit of trinkets and whatnots at the Hockey Hall of Fame from their run to the Stanley Cup championship last year.
They only added to it after winning the Cup for a second time.
Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup, tweeted out a photo of some of the haul the Panthers sent to the Hall of Fame from their most recent run to the title.
Included are skates from Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell, gloves from Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Evan Rodrigues, as well as Sergei Bobrovsky’s jersey and equipment.
Jerseys from Niko Mikkola and Jonah Gadjovich are also included, as is Sam Reinhart’s helmet.
Word before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final was that the team had $20,000 worth of cigars at the ready for their celebration; a box of Perdomo cigars is part of the stash.
It also looks like Matthew Tkachuk’s tinted ski goggles from the team’s postgame Champagne party made it Toronto.
So did two cans of the special Brad Marchand brew from the Boston Brewing Company called ‘Marchandy.’
It was only available in Boston, but now it is in Toronto.
Marchand isn’t, but his beer is.
In March, the Panthers gifted the Hall of Fame a Barkov championship ring for its permanent collection. They’ll do that again this coming season.
FHN / FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- Who won NHL Free Agency? The Panthers did.
- What the Florida Panthers’ Opening Night lineup should look like.
- The start of NHL Free Agency certainly has not had the oomph of past years.
- Bill Zito refused to take credit for keeping the Three Amigos and for basically running it back with the 2025 Stanley Cup champs.
- Florida’s d-camp attendees visit the Marlins.
- With Nate Schmidt off to Utah, Florida grabbed veteran d-man Jeff Petry.
- Tomas Nosek dug the Panthers so much, he came back for another run.
- Florida got its new backup goalie under contract.
- The Florida Panthers are in Dynasty Mode. That’s bad news for the rest of the NHL.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. The latest from Bennett, Zito, and Ekblad — with Petry coming sometime today.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- The top remaining free agents from Sportsnet.
- Rumors about those top free agents. From Sportsnet.
- The free agent tracker. Yup, from Sportsnet.
- Mitch Marner says the Vegas Golden Knights is where he wanted to be all along.
- The Rangers got a big piece in signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.
- Andrew Mangiapane is on the other side of the Battle of Alberta after signing with the Oilers.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins land a big d-man from the Capitals.
- Looking at the depth chart of the Boston Bruins — and making sense of the mess.
- The Detroit Red Wings add Mason Appleton — but why?
- What the Montreal Canadiens will look like this season.
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- NHL Free Agency: Opened Tuesday
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Scrimmage Today, 11 a.m.
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)