Stanley Cup Champion Panthers Send More Stuff to Hall of Fame

The Florida Panthers already have quite a bit of trinkets and whatnots at the Hockey Hall of Fame from their run to the Stanley Cup championship last year.

They only added to it after winning the Cup for a second time.

Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup, tweeted out a photo of some of the haul the Panthers sent to the Hall of Fame from their most recent run to the title.

Included are skates from Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell, gloves from Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Evan Rodrigues, as well as Sergei Bobrovsky’s jersey and equipment.

Jerseys from Niko Mikkola and Jonah Gadjovich are also included, as is Sam Reinhart’s helmet.

Word before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final was that the team had $20,000 worth of cigars at the ready for their celebration; a box of Perdomo cigars is part of the stash.

It also looks like Matthew Tkachuk’s tinted ski goggles from the team’s postgame Champagne party made it Toronto.

So did two cans of the special Brad Marchand brew from the Boston Brewing Company called ‘Marchandy.’

It was only available in Boston, but now it is in Toronto.

Marchand isn’t, but his beer is.

In March, the Panthers gifted the Hall of Fame a Barkov championship ring for its permanent collection. They’ll do that again this coming season.

